Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks open today

HKTDC’s Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks have attracted 760 exhibitors to participate in the seven-day events

The Book Fair’s theme this year is Film and Television Literature. Renowned writers such as Jin Yucheng, author of Blossoms, and Yuyi, author of City of Darkness, will share their creative journey

The World of Art & Culture showcases works from 31 countries and regions, including AI-powered interactive installations

The Sports and Leisure Expo offers a check-in spot for cheering on Hong Kong’s Olympic athletes while the World of Snacks gathers more than 1,200 snacks from across the globe

Entry before noon costs HK$10 with an Octopus card, and full price ticket holders who enter on the first two days can enjoy free re-entry at certain time slots. Children aged 0-3 and adults aged 65 or above will be admitted free of charge

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – 17 July 2024 – The 34th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, 7th HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and 4th HKTDC World of Snacks all commence today, running for seven days (17 to 23 July) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the three summer cultural and leisure events offer a diverse range of activities that cater for the whole family. The opening ceremony for the fairs took place this morning, officiated by Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, and accompanied by Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms Fong said: “The HKTDC is committed to promoting Hong Kong’s business development and injecting vitality into the Hong Kong economy through organising mega events such as these, solidifying the city’s reputation as the events capital of Asia. This year’s Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks have attracted 760 exhibitors, providing an important promotional and business platform for different industries while allowing visitors to enjoy diverse activities spanning reading, sports, leisure, and snack shopping. This year’s Book Fair, an annual summer cultural event in Hong Kong, will stage more than 600 cultural activities on-site and off-site, inviting over 250 prominent Chinese and foreign-language writers and celebrities to host seminars, promoting literary exchange and connecting book lovers through literature.”

The Book Fair continues to receive funding from the HKSAR Government’s Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency to support featured activities, including the World of Art & Culture, the International Publishing Forum and the debut of the IP Roundtable.

Theme of the year seminar series delves into film and TV literature

This year’s Book Fair, with the theme Film and Television Literature and the tagline “Reading the World: Storytelling from Page to Screen”, focuses on featured writers such as Erica Li, Raymond To, Joyce Chan, Norris Wong, Chiang Hiu Mei and Law Kar. The Art Gallery features two other exhibition zones, namely Featured Directors and Classic Literary Adaptations, introducing selected works by renowned filmmakers such as Wong Kar-wai, Ho Cheuk-tin, Nick Cheuk, Tsui Hark, Ann Hui and Stanley Kwan, as well as paying tribute to literary masters like Yi Shu, Lilian Lee, Jin Yong, Ni Kuang and Eileen Chang.

Featured writers of the year and featured directors are invited to explore the intersection of film, television and literature through the Theme of the Year Seminar Series. Earlier today, Raymond To kicked off the series with his talk on “Transforming Texts into Lines and Dialogues”, while renowned director Stanley Kwan will share his unique perspectives on women, film and literary adaptations on 20 July.

World of Art & Culture promotes cultural exchange

The World of Art & Culture provides booklovers with a multifaceted understanding of literature in film and television from 31 countries and regions. In addition to works from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it also presents pieces from Argentina, Colombia, the Czech Republic, France, Indonesia, Korea, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Spain, Switzerland, Vietnam and more. This year, the World of Art & Culture features two interactive installations. Trailing the Scenes showcases Hong Kong film shooting locations and related literary works on an interactive map, allowing visitors to download relevant images, while the Shifting the Scripts by AI installation enables visitors to input keywords to re-compose classic film scenes using AI, allowing them to experience the creative process.

Furthermore, the World of Art & Culture features a miniature of the Kowloon Walled City. Yuyi, author of the novel City of Darkness that was adapted into the hit film Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, will join the Book Fair in person and host a seminar titled “City of Darkness – From Novel to Film” to share his creative journey.

This year, the Mainland China Publishers Zone at the Book Fair is highlighting Beijing as the thematic city, with the theme Beijing and Hong Kong Weave Dreams Together – Painting a Vibrant Chapter through Literary Splendour. The zone will showcase books and creative products which embody historical and cultural characteristics of Beijing, demonstrating the charm of the nation’s capital through the achievements of its modern development.

Cultivating a reading culture through acclaimed writers

The Book Fair continues to feature the Eight Seminar Series, with authors invited to share and exchange ideas on topics including Renowned Writers, English and International Reading, World of Knowledge, Children and Youth Reading, Hong Kong Cultural and Historical, Lifestyle and Personal Development and Spiritual Growth, in addition to the Theme of the Year series. The Renowned Writers Seminar Series, co-organised with Ming Pao and Yazhou Zhoukan, has invited renowned Chinese-language authors from the mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong to share their creative insights. On 20 July, Jin Yucheng, author of the novel that was adapted into the TV drama Blossoms, will delve into the charismatic Shanghai depicted in his creation. Pioneer of Chinese avant-garde fiction Su Tong will share his creative journey on the same day in a talk titled “The Intersecting Paths of Literature”. Other featured authors include Mao Jian, Zhu Tianyi, Shum Sai-shing, Ng See-yuen, Perry Lam, Ban Yu, Xu Zidong, Chen Chongzheng, Jiao Tong, Shan Weijian, Qiao Ye, Huang Deng, Ge Liang, Lei Chien, Cai Chongda and Ian Huen.

The English and International Reading Seminar Series continues to welcome leading English-language authors from around the world. Today (17 July), British scholar Christopher Cowell, who examines the relationship between architecture and urban cultural history, will discuss urban development in Hong Kong from 1841 to 1849. Tomorrow (18 July), renowned Czech illustrator and animator Galina Miklínová will take the audience into the world of animation and introduce the Oddsockeaters. The Story Sharing by Celebrities session has invited CUHK Medical School Associate Dean Dr Teoh Yuen-chun, renowned pianist Lee Ka-ling and Ngong Ping 360 Managing Director Tung Pui-chuen to offer meaningful parent-child activities. For more details on the seminars and the line-up of speakers, please visit: https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/en/Events/Event-Schedule.html

Sports and Leisure Expo celebrates Olympic spirit

The quadrennial Olympic Games will kick off in Paris next week, and the public can get a head start on the electric atmosphere at the Sports and Leisure Expo. The event has invited star athletes to join sharing sessions, including Hong Kong Men’s Rugby Sevens representative Yiu Kam-shing, former Hong Kong Karatedo and Athletics representative Tong Cheuk-pan, and local ice hockey player Cheung Tsz-ching (who appeared in the TV drama Sparks), to share their ups and downs. The Hong Kong Sports Institute (Booth 5C-C02) has set up an instant photo booth encouraging the public to take pictures with props, which will be used to create a mosaic photo wall to show their support for Hong Kong athletes competing in the Olympics.

The Hong Kong Playground Association (Booth 5C-D02) has introduced a new parent-child zipline experience in the Sports Hub zone this year. Under the guidance of instructors, participants can navigate through various obstacles and glide along a 15-metre-long zipline to enjoy an exhilarating ride.

Maintaining health becomes much easier with technology. Hanlun GeronTech Limited’s (Booth 5C-B25) Tai Chi Robot was designed to cater for the elderly. It simulates the moves of an experienced tai chi master, helping seniors to train their muscles and prevent falls. Additionally, former Hong Kong triathlete Szeto Shiu-yan will share how she uses sports data to analyse her performance and plan her daily training.

The perennially popular Japan Pavilion has expanded once again to reach its biggest scale since the pandemic. The World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai (Booth 5B-E11) is participating this year, introducing the expo theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, to visitors. The Japan National Tourism Organization (Booth 5B-D02) is teaming up with 18 Japanese prefectures to showcase the rich traditional culture of Japan, with Hokkaido Prefecture (Booth 5B-E02) introducing its latest travel information via virtual reality experiences and photo spots. The Ainu Indigenous Culture Experience zone highlights the Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park.

The Sports and Leisure Expo is hosting nearly 60 exciting events and performances, including a local illustrator sharing session, an introduction to emerging musical instruments, a Speed Stacks Tournament and a Rhythmic Gymnastics Dance Performance, blending thrills, education and entertainment for the benefits of visitors.

World of Snacks offers comprehensive insights into global treats

This year’s World of Snacks has brought together more than 1,200 different snacks, divided into six zones – Travel Delights, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time and Snack Bar – to present visitors with a variety of classic flavours, healthy options and taste sensations from across the globe.

Making its debut at the event, Nestlé (Booth 5B-B02) has launched new ice cream flavours and is offering special promotions, including a buy-one-get-one-free offer on ice cream cups or scoops, redeemable with any purchase receipt from the Book Fair or Sports and Leisure Expo. Additionally, a series of snack-related activities are being organised for visitors, such as the Natural Honey and Sesame Cake Making workshop and Mindfulness Coffee workshop.

Tickets for the Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks can be purchased through e-payment sponsor BoC Pay, other ticketing partners including Alipay HK, Alipay, 01 Space and Octopus, or at convenience stores around Hong Kong. A single ticket grants access to all three events. The adult ticket price remains at HK$30. Children aged 0-3 and adults aged 65 or above are admitted free of charge. Visitors who enter before 12 noon and pay with their Octopus card enjoy a discounted entry fee of HK$10. The HKTDC also offers a re-entry promotion to those who purchase full-price tickets for the first two days. Physical ticket sales are not available on-site at the Book Fair – visitors can pay with AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus at the entrance.

Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

Date 17-23 July 2024 (Wednesday to Tuesday) Opening hours Hong Kong Book Fair

17-22 July – 10am to 10pm

23 July – 9am to 5pm Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

17-18 July – 10am to 9pm

19-20 July – 10am to 10pm

21-22 July – 10am to 9pm

23 July – 9am to 5pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Admission Adult: HK$30

Child: HK$10 (for primary school students/children under 1.2m tall)

*Children aged 3 and under and adults aged 65 and over will be admitted free of charge. Tickets E-tickets are available for sale via the e-payment sponsor, the BoC Pay; and other ticketing partners, Alipay HK, Alipay, 01 Space and Octopus. Tickets are also available for sale at all 7-Eleven and Circle K stores and most of the ticketing platforms. Concessionary tickets Morning admission tickets (entry before noon, same price for adults and children): HK$10 (pay directly by Octopus for admission at the hall entrances only) Special re-entry promotion: Visitors who purchase a regular adult ticket (HK$30) or child ticket (HK$10) dated 17 or 18 July can enjoy free admission once in each of the following time slots by presenting the whole stub attached to the admission ticket or re-entry coupon distributed onsite:

1) 19-21 July (Friday to Sunday) after 7pm

2) 22 July (Monday) after 7pm Note: this offer is not applicable to other types of admission tickets (including morning admission tickets, concessionary tickets, VIP tickets and complimentary tickets)

Super Pass: HK$88

Passholders have unlimited entry to the Book Fair and can use the special access channel to minimise queuing time. Hong Kong Book Fair website and mobile app www.hkbookfair.com

hkbookfair.hktdc.com/HKBookfairApp.html

(Check out the details of the book fair and register for the seminar) Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo website https://www.hktdc.com/event/hksportsleisureexpo/en World of Snacks website https://www.hktdc.com/event/worldofsnacks/en



Photo download: https://bit.ly/3y4lgPh

HKTDC’s Hong Kong Book Fair opens today. Together with the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, the three summer events attracted 760 exhibitors. Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government, was guest of honour at the Book Fair’s opening ceremony. Raistlin Lau (front, second right), Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government, Margaret Fong (front, second left), Executive Director of the HKTDC, and guests, including Cao Zhenya (front, far right), Deputy Director-General of The Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, and Zhai Degang (front, far left), Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC, hosted the Book Fair opening ceremony. In her remarks at this morning’s opening ceremony, Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said that the Book Fair, an annual cultural event in Hong Kong in the summer, offers more than 600 cultural activities on-site and off-site, to promote literary exchange and connections and instil a joy of reading. Book lovers eagerly await the opening of the Book Fair to get their hands on the latest literary works. The World of Art & Culture presents literature in film and television from 31 countries and regions, with an interactive AI installation. The Art Gallery showcases selected works from this year’s featured writers, attracting booklovers to appreciate their creativity. The Sports Hub zone has introduced a new parent-child zipline experience, with participants invited to navigate through various obstacles before enjoying an exhilarating ride on a 15-metre-long zipline. The Hong Kong Sports Institute has set up an instant photo booth, allowing the public to take pictures with props. These will be used to create a mosaic photo wall to show their support for Hong Kong athletes competing in the Olympics. The perennially popular Japan Pavilion has expanded once again to reach its biggest scale since the pandemic. The Japan National Tourism Organization is teaming up with 18 Japanese prefectures to showcase the rich traditional culture of Japan The World of Snacks has brought together more than 1,200 different snacks, to present visitors with a variety of classic flavours, healthy options and taste sensations from across the globe.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

