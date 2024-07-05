Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners of the 10th IR Awards 2024

HONG KONG, July 5, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (“HKIRA”) today announced the winners of the 10th Investor Relations Awards 2024 (the “IR Awards” or the “Awards”).

In its tenth consecutive year, the Awards recognises and honours investor relations (“IR”) excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals. In the complex global financial and investment environment this year, effective communication between companies and investors has become crucial. The Investor Relations Awards Conference and Awards Ceremony invited experts and professionals in the field to discuss and share their different perspectives on strategies, latest trends, effective processes and best practices in investor relations. HKIRA was particularly honoured to have Dr Kelvin Wong, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony.

The 10th IR Awards 2024 received widespread support from listed companies and the investment community. A total of 120 companies participated in the Awards this year. As in previous years, the winners were first nominated by the public and then selected via online polling by qualified voters among buy-side and sell-side investors. More than 480 investors from over 277 financial institutions voted this year. The continued support demonstrates the recognition the IR Awards enjoys in the investment community. As the importance of investor relations continues to grow in the industry, HKIRA has continued to strive to raise the standard of IR excellence in Hong Kong by optimising the award mechanism to ensure the quality of the awards.

Of all the award categories, “Overall Best IR Company” is the most prestigious, as the winner is selected by the judging panel from among the winners of all the award categories for its overall exemplary performance in investor relations. This year, the winners of Overall Best IR Company by company size – Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap – are China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, Xtep International Holdings Limited and CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, “The 10th IR Awards held this year is an important milestone for us. It not only acknowledges our efforts over the past decade, but also marks a significant step towards a new phase of development. We are honoured and grateful for the strong support and participation of professionals from various industries. Despite the highly uncertain global capital market conditions, including high inflation, high interest rates, and geopolitical volatility, we are privileged to have the support of regulators and government bodies such as the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, member companies, investor relations professionals, and friends from the investment community, who have gathered together to share their diverse perspectives on investor relations strategies, latest trends, effective processes, and best practices. We hope this will inspire and drive more companies to achieve excellence in the field of investor relations.

“In the current complex and ever-changing global financial market, listed companies need to actively engage with investors, increase transparency, provide timely and accurate information, and strengthen relationships with various stakeholders. This is vital for the long-term development of companies. The organisation of the Investor Relations Awards not only recognises the efforts in investor relations work over the past year, but also celebrates outstanding practices within the industry, thus contributing to the prosperity and development of the Hong Kong capital market.”

Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to once again be the Official Public Relations Partner and Diamond Sponsor of the HKIRA IR Awards 2024.

Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend the 10th Investor Relations Awards Presentation Ceremony

The winners of the 10th IR Awards include the following companies (in sequential order of tickers):

1

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
2

CLP Holdings Limited

12

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

13

HUTCHMED (China) Limited

17

New World Development Company Limited

101

Hang Lung Properties Limited

135

Kunlun Energy Company Limited

178

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

272

Shui On Land Limited

291

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

331

FSE Lifestyle Services Limited

388

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

511

Television Broadcasts Limited

551

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited

659

NWS Holdings Limited

700

Tencent Holdings Limited

778

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

823

Link Real Estate Investment Trust

857

PetroChina Company Limited

887

Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited

933

Viva Goods Co. Ltd.

1044

Hengan International Group Company Limited

1070

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

1299

AIA Group Limited

1361

361 Degrees International Limited

1368

Xtep International Holdings Limited

1397

Baguio Green Group Limited

1810

Xiaomi Corporation

1811

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

1830

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited

1836

Stella International Holdings Limited

1929

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

2020

ANTA Sports Products Limited

2191

SF Real Estate Investment Trust

2199

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

2313

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited

2319

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

2325

Yunkang Group Limited

3998

Bosideng International Holdings Limited

6110

Topsports International Holdings Limited

For the complete list of winners, please visit: https://www.hkira.com/awards/ehall2024.php  

Judging Panel

  • Professor Louis Cheng (Chairman of Judging Panel)
    The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong; Dr. S H Ho Professor of Banking and Finance, Director of the Research Institute for Business, Director of the Research Centre for ESG
  • Dato’ Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye MAoF
    Value Partners Group – Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer
  • Mrs Amy Donati
    EDICO Holdings Limited – Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
  • Ms Ashley Khoo, CFA, CPA
    CFA Society Hong Kong – Past President and Board Director
  • Mr Stephen Law
    Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Council Member
  • Mr Andrew Look
    CITIC Resources Holdings Limited – Independent Non-Executive Director
  • Ms Victoria Mio, CFA, FRM
    FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited – Director, Asia Pacific Equity
  • Dr Maurice Ngai
    General Committee and the Chairman of Membership Services of the Sub-Committees
    Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

About HKIRA
Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meets the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession.

HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 64% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA’s members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website http://www.hkira.com.

About the IR Awards
The HKIRA Investor Relations Awards (the “IR Awards”) is an annual campaign that aims to encourage, recognize and reward the excellence in investor relations practices by individuals and companies listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since the launch in 2015, each year the Awards seeks out and highlights the incredible achievements of individuals and companies with high standards in investor relations through their role modelling to the investment community.

The Awards ceremony, consisting of a conference in the morning and presentation in the afternoon, is a spectacular gathering of IR specialists and industry professionals that applauds and publicizes the year’s achievements in investor relations. For details of the Awards and online nominations, please visit http://www.hkira.com/awards.

Media enquiries:
Strategic Public Relations Group

Cindy Lung

Tel: +852 2864 4867

Email: cindy.lung@sprg.com.hk

Holly Szeto

Tel: +852 2864 4859

Email: holly.szeto@sprg.com.hk

Website: www.sprg.asia

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association

Scarlet Cheng

Tel: +852 2117 1846

Email: irawards@hkira.com

Website: www.hkira.com

 

