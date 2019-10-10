HOPE Hydration Expanded Partnership with Cannes Lions, Increasing Commitment to Sustainability at 2024 Festival

Leading water technology startup returns to Cannes Lions, maximizing sustainable brand impact through Green Alliance Initiative

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2024) – HOPE Hydration (HOPE), the leading water-technology startup, returned to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024 with an expanded partnership with Cannes Lions through the Green Alliance Initiative. This initiative is powered by major partners including dentsu, and their media agencies iProspect, Carat, dentsu X, and mio, the creator of the liquid concentrate category.

HOPE HydroStation at Cannes Lions 2024

HOPE HydroStation at Cannes Lions 2024

The Green Alliance Initiative, now in its second year, is a coalition of agency and brand partners transforming the creative industry’s approach to sustainability in advertising at the Cannes Lions Festival.

The initiative supports innovative solutions like HOPE’s HydroStation, a water refill station designed to divert single-use plastic and offer free, clean, purified water, while also serving as a sustainable ad-platform and interactive brand experience.

The Green Alliance has diverted nearly 15,000 single-use plastic bottles through the refillable stations over the past two years at Cannes Lions and achieved a milestone of zero plastic bottle sales within the Palais, continuing from 2023.

This year, HOPE Hydration and Cannes Lions continued to divert single-use plastic bottles and expanded other sustainable solutions around the festival, including:

Plastic Bottle Reduction & Cleanup Program : Diverting nearly 6,000 single-use plastic bottles for 13,000+ Cannes Lions attendees, distributing over 3,000 premium reusable water bottles for sustainable refilling, and matching the bottles saved at Cannes Lions with a 1:1 plastic cleanup program that will remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our oceans, in partnership with rePurpose Global.

: Diverting nearly 6,000 single-use plastic bottles for 13,000+ Cannes Lions attendees, distributing over 3,000 premium reusable water bottles for sustainable refilling, and matching the bottles saved at Cannes Lions with a 1:1 plastic cleanup program that will remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our oceans, in partnership with rePurpose Global. Increased HydroStations : Expanding the number of HydroStations around the Palais to enhance sustainable out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities and partner brand presence while also increasing free public water access around the festival.

: Expanding the number of HydroStations around the Palais to enhance sustainable out-of-home (OOH) advertising opportunities and partner brand presence while also increasing free public water access around the festival. Solar Charging Stations: Providing solar charging cell phone packs for festival attendees for more sustainable, renewable energy around the Palais.

To encourage more impact-based collaboration in the creative industry for both brands and the planet, HOPE hosted the second annual official Cannes Lions sustainability dinner at Goals House. Creatives and impact leaders joined forces for an engaging night of thoughtful conversation around sustainable industry change, decarbonizing media, and the need for radical collaboration.

The Green Alliance Initiative will return for a third year at Cannes Lions 2025. For more information, please contact HOPE Hydration at info@hopehydration.com.

About HOPE Hydration

HOPE Hydration (“HOPE”) is a water-tech start-up dedicated to increasing sustainable water access and reducing plastic waste through free, ad-powered, water refill stations, called “HydroStations”. The HydroStation is a unique water solution that combines smart-city technology, advertising opportunities, and premium water quality.

Brought together by a desire for a more sustainable future, HOPE’s founder and co-founders have deep experience creating impactful partnerships and new engineering technology to advance HOPE as the leading dual sustainable ad platform and water solution. Co-Founder Dave Tigue brings deep engineering and manufacturing experience, having overseen multi-million dollar hardware product lines. Co-Founder Cristina Gnecco has spent her career building collaborations with global Fortune 500 companies around the UN SDGs. HOPE Founder & CEO Jorge Richardson, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee, previously led the development and roll-out of water-technology onto over a billion iPhones.

Visit www.hopehydration.com for more details.

