ibex Launches Wave iX Translate New AI-Powered Solution Enables Real-time Multilingual Translation for Nex-Gen CX

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the launch of Wave iX Translate, which breaks through the language barrier to enable real-time customer conversations and interactions in more than 150 languages, without requiring native speakers.

Leveraging Wave iX Translate, agents and customers speak or type in their native language, which is then translated in real-time for understanding both parties. With Wave iX Translate, businesses can overcome language barriers and adapt to local accents and nuances, and deliver an enhanced customer experience. This elevated experience helps to cultivate deeper connections with customers.

“AI is redefining customer experience (CX), and ibex is at the forefront of this transformation with next-generation, hyper-personalized, and intelligent customer and brand interactions that enhance profitability and reduce the overall cost to serve,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Wave iX Translate is a game changer for seamlessly delivering multilingual CX across digital and voice channels. It enables real-time two-way conversations in over 150 languages—without the need for native language speaking agents or cumbersome third-party language interpreters—allowing CX organizations to better serve customers around the globe while reducing operating costs.”

With ibex’s Wave iX Translate, auto-replies cut the process time in half and give helpful suggestions to resolve customer concerns. This allows for a faster interaction and enables agents to handle all language calls and chats more effectively and efficiently. It also saves the full text transcript from each conversation, allowing for seamless performance monitoring and insights gathering across all voice and chat interactions.

Wave iX Translate is one of the revolutionary AI-driven digital-first customer experience and employee experience solutions that make up the ibex Wave iX suite. ibex Wave iX, which includes three key solution sets—AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI, uses the latest in GenAI to enable the next generation of AI and agent-assisted CX.

“Our ibex Wave iX solution platform offers genuine digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options for companies as they evolve to deliver more personalized and intelligent customer and brand interactions,” said Eric Guarro, SVP of Digital Transformation at ibex. “We collaborate with our clients to provide tailored AI-enhanced CX solutions that deliver transformative outcomes.”

Explore Wave iX Translate and the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 30+ operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

