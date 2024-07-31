In Historic First: Rockbird Media Brings Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia to Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 31, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Following the successful run of the Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia (RESA)across Southeast Asia, rockbird media is thrilled to unveil the next chapter of the summit in a new destination: Vietnam. Under the theme “Retail Revolution: Solidifying Growth Through Digital Expansion,” RESA Vietnam is scheduled for August 22, 2024, at Mai House, Ho Chi Minh City.

This event marks rockbird’s debut retail summit in the “Land of the Ascending Dragon,” and rightfully so. With the Vietnam market on an upward trajectory, bolstered by robust digital expansion and increased foreign investment, the event will gather industry leaders, C-level executives, and entrepreneurs to delve deep into the intricacies of the ever-changing world of retail and e-commerce.

Attendees can look forward to engaging in keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, 1-1 meetings, and networking opportunities, with the aim of fostering strategic dialogues, thought-provoking discussions, and actionable insights.

Step into the future of retail! Seize this chance to connect with industry leaders, spark innovation, and drive transformative change alongside your peers.

For more information, including registration details, complete agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/resa-vietnam/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

