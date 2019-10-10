Inverite Partners with flovver to Integrate Advanced Risk Scoring into FinX Loan Management System

Canadian Lenders Can Now Leverage Easy Alternative Credit Data with New Loan Management Software

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2024) – Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) (“Inverite” or the “Company”), is a leading AI-driven software provider of financial data aggregation and instant bank verification services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with flovver, a pioneer in innovative loan management solutions. This collaboration will see Inverite’s proprietary Risk Score and advanced data science capabilities integrated into flovver’s FinX loan management system, enhancing the platform’s risk assessment capabilities.

flovver already offers Inverite’s instant bank verification solution through the FinX platform. By integrating Inverite’s proprietary Risk Score, FinX will now also offer lenders a comprehensive tool for assessing financial transaction risks. This advanced scoring system leverages machine learning algorithms to provide detailed, accurate risk analyses, enabling more informed decision-making. Lenders using the FinX platform will continue to benefit from Inverite’s extensive financial data aggregation, data enrichment and advanced analytics , which includes detailed transaction histories, spending and payment behaviors. This integration will significantly enhance the loan evaluation process.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite states: “Our growing collaboration with flovver represents a significant milestone in enhancing financial services with advanced data science and risk analysis capabilities. Integrating our Risk Score into the FinX platform will empower lenders to make more informed, data-driven decisions. Our unique AI-driven Risk Score and customized Risk Model is quickly becoming mainstream for lenders on our platform as it greatly enhances a lenders’ adjudication process in approving loans. We are thrilled that flovver intends to offer both our Risk Score and customized Risk model to the rest of their clients in the FinX ecosystem.”

Jimmy Beauregard, CEO of flovver comments: “We are thrilled to begin providing AI-generated risk scores to expedite loan decision-making and help our customers enhance their underwriting processes while minimizing losses. By automating certain actions with these scores, our customers will also experience significant time savings. “

About flovver: flovver is a leading provider of comprehensive loan management solutions, offering a range of tools designed to streamline the lending process for various stakeholders. Their flagship product, FinX, is an all-in-one platform that supports lenders in managing applications, underwriting, loan servicing, and more.

About Inverite Insights.

Inverite Insights Inc. (“Inverite”) (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over seven billion financial data points from more than four million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

