Ivee Announces New Agency and Brand Partners After Sold Out Upfront

CHICAGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ivee, the mobility software provider creating premium passenger experiences in ride-hail networks like Uber and Lyft, today announced activations with brands and agencies across a variety of industries after a successful Upfront event in NYC. They include QSR franchises such as Wendy’s, media companies such as Showtime, Convention Visitor Bureaus (CVBs), and DTC brands such as Andie, Adore Me, Mullybox, and more!

“Whether you’re a DOOH or CTV buyer at an agency, a D2C brand, a QSR restaurant, or even a small local advertiser, the challenges are similar,” said Dave Matthews, VP of Product at Ivee. “Ivee has helped dozens of advertisers across all of these cohorts get ROI on campaigns that combine the premium content and lean back experience of CTV with the engagement opportunities of digital.”

Unlike legacy in-vehicle infotainment systems offering intrusive and often irrelevant experiences, Ivee provides premium, personalized, and hyperlocal content to over 25 million passengers. With the company’s proprietary Ride Modes, passengers can decide whether they want to live-stream business news, relax with an episode of their favorite TV show, or get recommendations based on their destination. For advertisers, that creates opportunities to target highly engaged audiences, with all the targeting and measurement capabilities that come from owning the hardware.

“Promoting late-night dining was easy with Ivee Ads. We ran engaging and hyper-local targeted ads that ride-share users couldn’t miss. We’ve been very pleased with the results,” said Gina Sisk, Media Director at Manna Inc/ Bridgeman Foods owner of franchises including Wendy’s, Fazoli’s, and others.

“Traditionally, Out of Home has been a challenge for us because it’s difficult to measure performance,” said Morgan Decker, Director of Performance Marketing at Andie. “Ivee Ads combines the best of performance-based digital ads with OOH targeting, allowing us to do granular targeting such as to women passengers at airports or retail shopping districts.”

Inherently local businesses, such as QSR franchises or real estate agencies, have also seen the benefits of Ivee’s approach, allowing them to plan, activate, and measure campaigns down to the zip code.

