Katipult Announces Amendments to Convertible Debentures

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2024) – Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) (“Katipult” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that the terms of its convertible debentures originally issued on May 30, 2018, as amended on August 11, 2023 and November 30, 2023, in the total initial principal amount of $3,050,000 (the “Convertible Debentures“), now in the total principal amount of $3,000,000, have been amended by the holders of the Convertible Debentures (the “Holders“) and the Corporation through the entering into of amended and restated convertible debentures (the “Amended Convertible Debentures“).

The key changes represented by the Amended Convertible Debentures are as follows (collectively, the “Convertible Debenture Amendments“):

Term Extension: The maturity date of the Amended Convertible Debentures has been extended to May 30th, 2027.

Security: The Amended Convertible Debentures are secured against all the present and after-acquired personal property of the Corporation.

Interest: The base interest rate has been reduced from 8.5% to 4%. The Amended Convertible Debentures are subject to interest rate adjustments if the Corporation fails to maintain a cash balance equal to its 12-month burn rate whereby the interest rate increases by 0.5% for each month of inadequate cash balance. The maximum interest rate, which was formerly 12% per annum compounded quarterly, is now adjusted to a maximum of 10% per annum compounded quarterly.

Interest Grace Period: Interest will not accrue during the period from April 15, 2024 until November 30, 2024.

Conversion Price: The conversion price has been reduced to $0.20 per common share of the Corporation.

Mr. Brian Craig is one of the Holders and is a director of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Convertible Debenture Amendments are considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Corporation intends to rely on exemptions from the valuation and the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided for in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the Convertible Debenture Amendments do not represent additional consideration of a market value exceeding more than 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Convertible Debenture Amendments have been approved by the directors of the Corporation who are independent in connection with the Convertible Debenture Amendments.

The Corporation did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Convertible Debenture Amendments, as the details of the Convertible Debenture Amendments were not finalized until immediately prior to the closing and the Corporation wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

