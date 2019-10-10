Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds UiPath, Inc. Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Investigation–The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the New York Southern District on behalf of those who acquired UiPath, Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) securities during the period of December 1, 2023 to May 29, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until August 19, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





On May 29, 2024, UiPath announced the sudden departure of CEO Robert Enslin. On the same day, UiPath announced disappointing first quarter 2025 financial results and significantly cut its full year 2025 revenue guidance by 10%, or $150 million. The Company attributed the poor results and guidance to several factors related to its failed turnaround strategy, including an inadequate execution strategy to scale the Company’s AI-powered growth products to reach their full potential. Additionally, UiPath reported that their investments in growth acceleration had fallen short of expectations. On this news, the price of UiPath shares declined by $6.23 per share, or approximately 34%, from $18.30 per share on May 29, 2024, to $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, UiPath made materially false and misleading statements concerning the success of the Company’s turnaround strategy, which included rebranding UiPath as an AI-powered Business Automation Platform and overhauling the Company’s go-to-market sales strategy. The complaint alleges that (1) UiPath’s turnaround strategy had failed due to fruitless investments; (2) inconsistent execution plagued the Company’s overhauled go-to-market strategy; and (3) as a result, UiPath experienced significant difficulties closing and/or expanding large multiyear deals.

