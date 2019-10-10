Kubecost Tops 10 Million Installs, Onboards Major Enterprise Customers, and Extends Technical Leadership in Kubernetes and Multi-Cloud Cost Optimization

Rapid customer growth and platform innovation solidify Kubecost’s position as the leader in multi-cloud and Kubernetes cost management solution

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced it has surpassed 10 million installs across all platforms, including Amazon ECR, Helm charts, and OpenCost. As Kubernetes adoption accelerates, Kubecost continues to be the most widely used third-party Kubernetes cost management tool—now managing more than 100,000 clusters for 12,000+ customers worldwide, including brands like Avis Budget Group, Gitlab, Johnson & Johnson, and Under Armour.

“Ten years ago this summer, Kubernetes began changing the game around how applications are managed, deployed, and scaled,” said Webb Brown, co-founder and CEO, Kubecost. “Kubernetes’ explosive growth over the past decade has been well-earned—but amid the opportunities it offers organizations, there are still some very acute challenges. Cloud costs are one of, if not the, biggest Kubernetes hurdle, particularly at scale. With Kubecost, enterprises can achieve significant cost-efficiency gains by cutting out unnecessary Kubernetes-related cloud expenses, enabling them to reallocate resources and drive business growth without impacting application performance.”

Kubecost Milestones and Growth

10+ million installs: Kubecost has achieved more than 10 million installs, underscoring its widespread adoption and trust within the developer community.

Rapid growth rate: Kubecost's growth has accelerated—particularly on AWS, where usage has more than doubled year-over-year. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for effective Kubernetes cost management solutions with a clear ROI.

#1 multi-cloud solution: According to the CNCF Cloud Native FinOps + Cloud Financial Management Microsurvey , Kubecost is the most widely used multi-cloud tool for Kubernetes cost monitoring and visibility.

115,000+ clusters managed: Kubecost now manages over 115,000 clusters, providing comprehensive cost insights and optimization capabilities to organizations of all sizes.

12,000+ customers: Kubecost's customer base has expanded to over 12,000 organizations—including many large enterprises like Adobe and Under Armour—underscoring its reliability and effectiveness in diverse industries.

Monitoring and reducing carbon costs: Effective GreenOps strategies are important for meeting enterprises' cloud sustainability goals, and Kubecost now monitors carbon emissions for your disk, node, and network assets, and maps those carbon costs back to teams, cost centers, products and other dimensions that are important to your business.

Why Kubernetes Cost Optimization Matters

The rise of Kubernetes has revolutionized cloud-native environments, but it has also led to significant cost challenges . The CNCF survey highlights that half of organizations have seen increased cloud spending due to Kubernetes, driven by over-provisioning and lack of visibility. Kubecost addresses these issues by providing real-time cost visibility and insights, enabling teams to optimize their cloud spend and achieve substantial savings.

“Within four months of implementing Kubecost, we identified and clawed back close to $1 million in annualized Kubernetes-related cloud costs,” said Peter Bierfeldt, CISO, Accrete . “We can now much more accurately define annual revenue targets, spending, and product margins.”

Kubecost Recent Release Highlights

Kubecost continues to set the bar in Kubernetes and cloud cost management functionality. The recent release of Kubecost adds:

Efficiency dashboard: A powerful tool for pinpointing sources of Kubernetes waste, helping users reduce unnecessary spending with three distinct views of cost-versus-utilization efficiency.

Collections: A flexible way to track both Kubernetes and cloud costs for ANY business concept – departments, products, projects, etc.

Network Monitoring: Get full visibility into Kubernetes and cloud network costs to determine what in your infrastructure is driving spend.

Actions: Automations to help teams save money and make their Kubernetes environment more efficient.

Anomaly Detection: Anomaly detection capabilities provide users the ability to identify and address cloud cost spikes.

Forecasting: Machine learning-based forecasting delivers accurate predictions to anticipate cost fluctuations and allocate resources efficiently.

Additional Resources

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insights for teams using Kubernetes. Trusted by thousands of leading companies, including Adobe and Under Armour, Kubecost helps monitor costs across all major cloud providers and on-premises environments.

