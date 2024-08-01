Malaysian Aviation Commission Handpicks Indonesia’s TransNusa Airlines as One of the Two Foreign Airlines to Operate from its distinguished Subang Airport

PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri to be the first foreign airline to kickstart jet aircraft operations for the Jakarta-Subang international route from Subang Airport in Malaysia

TransNusa to operate daily scheduled international flight from Jakarta to Subang, starting August 1, 2024

The airline will be utilising its A320 narrow-body airliner for the daily scheduled flight

JAKARTA, July 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – TransNusa made headlines in Indonesia and South East Asia when the airline with just two airbus A320 and one Comac ARJ21-700 introduced its first international route from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur on April 14, 2023.

14 months later, the airline has been handpicked as one of the two foreign airlines that has received approval to start flights from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport, popularly known as Subang Airport in Malaysia.

The Subang Airport is coveted by many foreign airlines due to its proximity to the central business district in Kuala Lumpur mainly due its location. While it takes passengers from Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding central business district areas an average of 30 minutes to access Subang Airport, it takes more than an hour to an hour and a half to access the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). As such, passenger generally prefer to travel through Subang Airport rather than KLIA.

Subang Airport, which was officially opened on August 30, 1965, had the longest runway in Southeast Asia at that time. However, the airport operations were moved to the current international airport, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in 1998.

“The resumption of jet operations at the Subang Airport come 26 years after all narrowbody aircraft operations were moved and for TransNusa to be handpicked to start the Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta route and create history with the Malaysian Aviation team is an honour for us, more so because we are only 20 months old,” Said Datuk Bernard, who is the Group Chief Executive Officer of TransNusa.

“I am also thankful for the opportunity to be the first foreign airline to start scheduled jet aircraft operations for an international route from Subang airport. As off today, we will be the only airline offering scheduled international flights from Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Subang Airport,” said Datuk Bernard explained.

At the initial stage, TransNusa will be operating one daily scheduled flight from Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Subang Airport. The flight, 8B 699, will depart Jakarta at 04.10pm and arrive at the Subang Airport at 07.00pm while TransNusa flight, 8B 698, will depart Subang Airport at 07.30pm and arrive in Jakarta at 08.30pm. TransNusa will be utilizing its A320 narrow-body airliner, which has 174 seats, to cater for the two-hour scheduled flight, beginning August 1.

“We will be starting sale of tickets from today,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa ticket for this route will be priced from IDR 999,000.

On the successful approval of TransNusa’s route permit for the Jakarta-Subang international route, Datuk Bernard said, “TransNusa, known worldwide for its unique business proposition as a Premium Service Carrier, has always operated with passengers’ comfort and safety in mind. As such, this new opportunity is a testament to our commitment towards enhancing services in the aviation industry.”

“As an Indonesian airline that only has been operating for 20 months, we are proud to launch a series of new daily scheduled flight to the Subang Airport,” He added.

On whether there will be any changes to TransNusa’s scheduled flights from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Datuk said that TransNusa would still continue to operate three scheduled daily flights to KLIA and four scheduled flights weekly to Johor Bharu.

TransNusa, which had to close it business operation in September 2020 due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, started operations again after injection of new shareholders and management team in October 2022.

Within 6 months, the airline introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and celebrated its first-year anniversary for this route on April 14, this year.

“When we re-launched TransNusa in October 2022, we started from the bottom again. We had no aircraft or roadmap to follow. Everything was new because the pandemic had broken the aviation business operations boundaries. We re-created and customised our business operations and strategy model of being the first Premium Service Carrier based on the post-pandemic scenario,” Datuk Bernard explained.

“As such, for us, being handpicked by the Malaysian Aviation Commission as the only airline to operate from the Subang Airport to offer daily scheduled flight from Jakarta is another milestone for us,” Datuk Bernard stressed.

After launching its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, TransNusa launched three more new international routes by the end of last year. TransNusa’s aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia.

In 2024, the airline does not only celebrate the first year of its operations in Kuala Lumpur but it will also be celebrating first year of operations in three other international locations that is Johor, Malaysia, Singapore and Guangzhou, China.

Since its re-launch, TransNusa became the first in the world to commission a Comac ARJ21-700. TransNusa became the second airline in Indonesia to launch a Jakarta-Guangzhou route on November 16, last year.

On the domestic front, TransNusa, in keeping with its new player, new rules character, became the first in the world to offer a direct flight between two world legendary destinations, which is Bali and Manado. This domestic route was launched in April, this year.

