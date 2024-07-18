Malaysian CropLife & Public Health Association Calls for Action Against Illegal Pesticides

SELANGOR, Malaysia, July 18, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Malaysian CropLife & Public Health Association (MCPA), a national association representing the plant science and public health industries of Malaysia, calls for action against illegal pesticides after the tragic poisoning incidents of two young boys and the hospitalization of a teenager upon consumption of rat poison-laced snacks, as reported in the media. These heartbreaking events underscore the urgent need for stringent measures against the use and sale of illegal pesticides.

“The use of illegal and unregistered pesticides poses significant risks not just to public health but also to the environment and economies. We strongly condemn the use of such products,” said Ms. Marie Goh Chooi Fong, Associate Director, Malaysian CropLife & Public Health Association (MCPA).

“Furthermore, the proliferation of unregistered and illegal pesticides through online platforms is a growing concern. We urge the authorities to intensify efforts to govern the online sale of pesticides. Ensuring that all pesticides sold online are properly registered and comply with safety standards is crucial to prevent further tragedies,” she added.

Pesticides are some of the most tested and regulated products in the world. Likewise, in Malaysia, the pesticide industry is rigorously regulated by the Pesticides Board (PB) of the Department of Agriculture (DOA). Only pesticides that comply with stringent safety, toxicology, bio-efficacy, and other standards are approved by PB for sale. MCPA members, as registrants, strictly adhere to the Act, rules, and guidelines provided by PB to ensure safety while supporting national needs, including food security. Additionally, MCPA members adhere to the International Code of Conduct on Pesticides Management (ICOC) by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).

MCPA and its members have been actively promoting Good Agriculture Practice (GAP) and stewardship programs for decades. These stewardship programs include educating users and promoting practices that encourage the responsible, safe and efficient use of pesticides. This is undertaken within the context of promoting an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategy and forms an important part of the industry’s life-cycle approach to product stewardship. MCPA also partners with the food value chain and government agencies to ensure food safety.

MCPA remains committed to supporting farmers and advancing the use of innovative agricultural technologies for a safe, affordable and secure food supply.

About Malaysian CropLife & Public Health Association (MCPA)

MCPA is a non-profit trade association, the voice of the plant science and public health industry in Malaysia. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. MCPA is one of the 15 national associations under CropLife Asia, based in Singapore. For more information, visit us at www.mcpa.org.my.

For more information please contact:

Marie Goh Chooi Fong

Associate Director

Malaysian CropLife & Public Health Association (MCPA)

marie@mcpa.org.my

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com