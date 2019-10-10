ME2C Environmental Engages DS Market Solutions Inc. to Provide Market Support

Corsicana, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2024) – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) (“ME 2 C Environmental ” or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm announced today that it has engaged DS Market Solutions Inc. to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity provider services. DS Market Solutions will replace the previous market maker service provider, Independent Trading Group, Inc. which firm provided services from July 2023 through June 2024. DS Market Solutions is expected to provide liquidity and stability and enhance market depth with respect to the Company’s securities. The Company’s stock is currently traded on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB in the U.S.

Under the agreement, DS Market Solutions will receive compensation of $5,400(USD) per month. The engagement, effective as of July 2, 2024, shall be on a month-to-month basis, terminable by either party on thirty (30) days’ notice. DS Market Solutions will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. DS Market Solutions and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for DS Market Solutions’ services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither DS Market Solutions nor its principals have an interest, direct or indirect, in the securities of the Company.

About DS Market Solutions

DS Market Solutions, Inc. is an equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their publicly traded securities. DS Market Solution’s contact is its President, David Sears.

About ME2C® Environmental

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC), operating under the trade name of ME 2 C Environmental, is a prominent environmental technologies company focused on providing innovative technologies to promote cleaner air and water with smart business solutions. From patented and proprietary mercury emissions capture technologies for the global power industry, this unique expertise now extends to WE 2 C Environmental, a division of ME 2 C Environmental focused on PFAS/PFOS removal from potable water. Through WE 2 C Environmental, new innovative water purification technologies are under development and expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.we2cenvironmental.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company’s business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success with any patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

