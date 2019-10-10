Noibu and BigCommerce Partnership Drives Enhanced Website and User Performance with Defect-Free Platform for Online Retailers

Collaboration helps online retailers find and resolve bugs impacting revenue with a one-click install

Austin, TX & Ottawa, ON, July 30, 2024 – Noibu, the leading platform in error detection and resolution, announced today a partnership with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers. With the addition of Noibu, BigCommerce is positioned to ensure smoother website performance and enhanced customer experiences. BigCommerce customers can now integrate Noibu through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“Noibu is committed to setting new industry benchmarks in operational efficiency and proactive error management,” Robert Boukine, CEO, Noibu, said. “This strategic alliance seeks to deliver continuous innovation and technology integration, aiming to transform the e-commerce experience for retailers globally by potentially eliminating front-end errors. Together, Noibu and BigCommerce seek to solve current issues and aim to pave the way for a future where e-commerce operations are seamless, efficient, and error-free.”

Customers such as DEMDACO, Furniture Row, King Arthur Baking, Store Supply Warehouse, and SportsShoes already benefit from the joint solution. With this partnership comes a one-click integration, enabling BigCommerce customers to easily connect their online store with Noibu’s error monitoring platform. This helps simplify the setup process, saves time, and ensures that customers can quickly start monitoring and resolving website issues.

“The partnership with BigCommerce and Noibu is crucial because it helps us understand where issues originate,” Mike Hofer, Director of Web Product and Strategy, King Arthur Baking, said. “With the power of the two solutions in tandem, we can quickly identify if an issue is due to our code, BigCommerce’s updates, or changes made by third-party services integrated into our site. This comprehensive oversight allows us to move forward confidently without major disruptions, whether from our own code, our eCommerce platform, BigCommerce, or third-party services.”

Traditional approaches to handling website errors typically involve reactive measures that are not only inefficient but costly; retailers frequently rely on UI/UX solutions, which leads to significant revenue loss and wastes engineering resources. Noibu’s solution flips this paradigm by surfacing and prioritizing errors based on their impact on revenue. Its software provides actionable insights directly to development teams for speedy resolution. The Noibu and BigCommerce engineering teams worked together to identify all errors and issues causing performance degradation on all BigCommerce customers and concluded that 99.6 percent of errors were isolated to one storefront. The remaining 0.4 percent of errors were similar across multiple stores.

“Ecommerce has never been more competitive, which means brands and retailers need to move fast and make smart technology choices,” Brian Dhatt, Chief Technology Officer, BigCommerce, said. “Noibu and BigCommerce are a powerful combination to make the ecommerce experience error-free. With Noibu, we have a deeper level of observability, which will surface and solve problems more quickly, improving the experience of every customer.”

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Noibu

Serving SMBs and enterprise customers globally, Noibu is an industry leader in ecommerce error monitoring and lost revenue prevention. Noibu’s software platform monitors your ecommerce site and flags and prioritizes errors that prevent real customers from checking out, while collecting all the information required to quickly resolve them. For more information, visit www.noibu.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contactnoibu@cracklepr.com

