Nouakchott Selects Trapeze’s Intelligent Transport System to Manage Its Bus Network

JOHANNESBURG, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The public bus operator Société de Transport Public (STP), reporting to the Mauritanian Ministry of Equipment and Transport (MET), has selected Trapeze Group to implement an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to help manage their rapidly increasing fleet of 162 buses, as they look to improve the quality and the quantity of bus services in their capital city, Nouakchott.

Implemented by a dedicated local team, the project launched in June 2024, integrating the ITS solution to oversee a new bus fleet serving an expanding number of daily passengers across 37 routes. The Trapeze solution empowers STP to enhance the efficiency and reliability of bus operations, scaling seamlessly to accommodate future network growth. Key components include a centralised control centre for real-time driver communication and service monitoring, alongside an onboard passenger information system. This comprehensive solution delivers optimised bus services and improved passenger experience throughout the network.

Mariem Mint El Mouvid, CEO of STP said, “We are excited to partner with Trapeze to provide a solution that enables us to provide an affordable, reliable and safe public transport service for the people of Nouakchott.” Haba Bellamech, Transport Studies and Methods Manager added, “We are delighted to be implementing Trapeze’s ITS solution. Introducing this proven, state of the art AVLC technology accelerates the digitalisation of our bus service and enhances our ability to provide real-time information to drivers and passengers. With a centralised control centre in place, we have the ability to act quickly and efficiently to maintain service quality.”

As Mauritania aims to modernise its urban transport system, the introduction of an advanced ITS system, already deployed in many leading global cities, represents a critical step. This system effectively manages the rapid expansion of its bus network and supports its ambitious goal of boosting ridership on public transport by improving service delivery.

The Trapeze ITS technology is already used by transport authorities in cities such as Cape Town, Tshwane, London, Singapore, and Zurich. The system is scalable supporting small and large fleets, has a high level of interoperability, and can also manage multimodal transport networks. The Nouakchott project in Mauritania continues Trapeze’s commitment to building lasting partnerships with transport authorities and operators in West Africa and follows on from its recent successful implementation of ITS technology in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Ms Maretha Britz, Trapeze Africa Managing Director, said, “We are honoured to work with STP to deliver public transport technology proven to support their goals of enhancing the overall passenger experience and boosting bus ridership in their capital city, Nouakchott. We look forward to contributing to improved service delivery, enhanced passenger satisfaction, and the growth of public transport, while supporting STP’s success. Additionally, we are thrilled to extend our footprint in the region and are dedicated to transforming the face of public transport in West Africa.”

About STP

Société de Transport Public (STP) is the public transport operator for Mauritania and its capital Nouakchott. Its main mission is to “ensure the transport of passengers and goods throughout the national territory of Mauritania”. In Nouakchott, STP provides public passenger transport through its bus network, which currently comprises 37 bus routes.

About Trapeze Group

Trapeze Group provides enterprise technology solutions built specifically for public transport, with a 50-year history of working with public transport authorities and operators worldwide to deliver long-term value and results. Trapeze has a suite of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) solutions which make managing tram, light rail, ferry, and bus transport networks more effective and powerful. These ITS technologies enable authorities to effectively plan, schedule, operate, and analyse their multimodal networks and transform the ways services are delivered, enhancing the passenger experience. Our dedicated team of ITS industry experts offers end-to-end local support backed by proven global experience in major cities like Zurich, Freiburg, Riyadh, and Melbourne that shows we are ‘here for the journey’. Trapeze is part of the Modaxo Group, a global collective of technology companies passionate about changing the face of public transportation. Learn more here.

