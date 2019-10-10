OctagonLab Limited Launches New iPhone Fax App

Secure and convenient faxing app for iPhones, blending tradition and technology

Despite the rise of digital communication, faxing remains essential for secure document exchange, especially in sectors with stringent regulatory requirements, such as healthcare, legal, and finance. Recognizing the continued need for faxing capabilities in a mobile world, OctagonLab Limited developed the iPhone Fax app to cater to professionals and businesses seeking efficient and reliable fax solutions without the constraints of conventional fax machines.

Anna Bates, Marketing Director at OctagonLab Limited, remarked, “Surprisingly, searches on how to fax from iPhones have surged, underscoring a persistent demand for mobile-friendly faxing options. The Fax app meets this demand by offering a user-friendly platform tailored to the dynamic needs of today’s users. It enables faster and more secure faxing directly from iPhones and iPads.”

The iPhone Fax app effortlessly integrates with mobile workflows, bridging the gap between traditional faxing and contemporary mobile convenience. The app transforms iPhones into comprehensive faxing tools, eliminating the need for dedicated fax machines or phone lines and redefining the perception of fax communication in the digital age.

The app supports global faxing with just a few taps, offering unparalleled flexibility, accessibility, and security for all faxed documents. The app also simplifies fax management, enabling users to handle their faxing needs from any location. Whether working remotely, in the office, or traveling, users can scan, edit, sign, and send documents directly from their iPhones. The app’s user-centric design ensures efficient and straightforward document transmission, providing a significant upgrade from conventional fax methods.

One of the standout features of the Fax app is its commitment to eco-friendly business practices. The app’s robust functionalities include round-the-clock faxing with delivery confirmations and support for over 200 file formats, including PDF, DOC, JPG, and HTML. Users can add signatures to ensure document authenticity and security, track their faxes, and maintain comprehensive records for better organization. An integrated scanner within the app enhances document handling capabilities, allowing users to capture and edit documents on the go.

Security remains a top priority for the Fax app. All data transmitted through the app is encrypted and not stored in the cloud, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information. By offering a secure and convenient faxing solution, the app helps businesses and individuals streamline their workflow and reduce the costs associated with traditional faxing methods. The iPhone Fax app is setting a new standard in secure document delivery, equipping users with the tools to navigate the evolving landscape of business communication confidently.

OctagonLab Limited continues to set benchmarks in user experience by providing innovative and seamless faxing solutions. The iPhone fax app delivers enhanced efficiency and accessibility in modern faxing, staying true to the brand’s promise of user-friendliness for all faxing requirements. As a feature-rich solution, the app is poised to transform the fax industry, making it an ideal choice for small businesses and individuals who depend on faxing for their professional and personal needs.

