OptimizeRx Demonstrates Measurable Script Lift for a Major Depressive Disorder Brand Targeting Physicians of Hard-to-Reach Patients

The Company’s AI-guided predictive targeting platform delivered three times the return in half the time of the traditional trigger-based program

WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced the results of an internal marketing study demonstrating that the Company’s predictive marketing technology, the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP), can deliver superior program results for life sciences brands looking to reach and engage audiences that are complex to diagnose and treat.

As routine diligence, OptimizeRx monitors performance of all client programs with which we are engaged so we can study outcomes and better understand performance impact on our clients’ ability to measure return on marketing investment (ROI). In this instance, the study focused on a Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) therapy where a predictive targeting marketing campaign delivered nearly three times as many patients than the more traditional trigger-based marketing campaign.

The client executed two distinct programs in the marketing campaigns, using different targeting methodologies, on the OptimizeRx point-of-care network comprised of over 300 electronic health record (EHR), ePrescribing, telehealth, and practice management contributors. In the first program, the targeting methodology was trigger-based which is considered the current gold standard in point-of-care messaging. Messages were delivered based on specific clinical attributes, such as an ICD-10 code, found within the patient chart of a native electronic medical record (EMR). This program launched in late 2023 and ran for six months.

After the 6-month trigger-based program was completed, the brand elected to launch an additional engagement program leveraging DAAP for the same MDD therapy. AI-guided predictive marketing technology was added to the brand campaign to further enhance the timing of messaging and identify the appropriate audience composition for engaging HCPs with patients who could benefit most from the MDD therapy. After just 3-months of the new campaign, an early results comparison revealed significant advantages of a predictive marketing approach for this hard-to-reach audience compared to the traditional trigger-based model:

Enhanced Audience Quality: DAAP identified nearly three times more brand-eligible patients per HCP per month compared to the trigger-based approach

DAAP identified nearly three times more brand-eligible patients per HCP per month compared to the trigger-based approach Increased script Lift: DAAP delivered 33% higher script lift per HCP per month

DAAP delivered 33% higher script lift per HCP per month Improvement in ROI: DAAP produced an increase in incremental revenue for the client, demonstrating a strong return on marketing investment

Data Overview

Metric Trigger-Based Approach

(6 months results) DAAP

(3 months results) Increase with DAAP Avg. Brand-Eligible Patients

per HCP/Month 9 22 144% Incremental Scripts

per HCP/Month 6 8 33% Return-on-Investment 4:1 7:1 75%

“While trigger-based marketing can be effective for many therapies, our predictive marketing technology identified a meaningfully greater number of brand-eligible patients for our client,” commented Steve Silvestro, President of OptimizeRx. “This further substantiates the Company’s strategy to deliver more effective marketing campaigns for our clients via our patent-pending technology. We are seeing solid results with large brands looking to find more brand eligible patients as well as highly niche audiences that have been very costly for pharma to engage in the past.”

“While the results of the initial trigger-based marketing campaign were considered a success by the client, and we’ve seen similar results on these types of campaigns going back to 2016,” continued Silvestro, “DAAP showed an impactful improvement in targeting effectiveness and efficiency that raised the bar on return expectations, challenging the status quo of pharma marketing.”

The results of this DAAP campaign represent significant growth potential in script impact and overall campaign scale, driving higher effectiveness than the original trigger-based approach. Given the positive results observed in this study, the outreach program powered by DAAP is ongoing.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engages with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

