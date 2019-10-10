Oversee Combines Conversational AI with Automation; Launches “AgentAI” to Drive TMC Operational Efficiency and Improved Traveler Experience

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oversee, a global leader in travel optimization, will unveil its “AgentAI” system at the 2024 Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention in Atlanta. Designed to revolutionize Travel Management Companies (TMCs), “AgentAI” automates travel consultant interactions, reducing costs and enhancing traveler satisfaction.

Post-pandemic, TMCs are asked to meet evolving customer requirements while skilled travel counselors are harder to hire. In this competitive landscape, “AgentAI” offers a solution by automating non-revenue-generating tasks, reading and responding to traveler emails, and serving as a co-pilot for agents.

Current Use Cases Supported:

Natural Language Interaction: Oversee’s “AgentAI” engages with travelers using natural language processing, providing a seamless and personalized experience. It recalls and references details and traveler preferences, providing continuity and relevance in ongoing conversations. Acting as an extension of the existing automation suite, “AgentAI” identifies traveler intent, comprehends trip context, and can automate the front-facing and offline aspects of the travel agent’s workflow. Automation of Common Travel Actions: Automates routine tasks such as booking flights and hotels, ticket exchanges, reservation cancellations, seat requests, and invoice requests, allowing agents to focus on high-value tasks. Comprehensive Handling of Travel Elements: Customizable to suit each TMC’s unique operations. The system can suit the specific flow required by each TMC. This includes the ability to collect additional information in accordance with company policies, add remarks, queue tasks, and integrate extra confirmation steps into communications. Deep knowledge of Corporate Travel: Incorporates corporate travel policies, traveler profiles, and customer-specific configurations to enhance the corporate travel experience. Seamless Integration with Any GDS and Inventory Sources Globally: Integrates seamlessly with Global Distribution Systems (GDS) including Sabre, Amadeus, Travelport and NDC APIs. Supporting Various Customer Contact Systems: Compatible with systems such as Genesys, Salesforce CRM, Front.com, MS Exchange and more.

Aviel Siman Tov, Founder & CEO of Oversee, said: “With Oversee’s ‘AgentAI’, we address corporate customers demanding SLAs and expected traveler experience while also supporting TMCs who need to cope with seasonality, training, and headcount shortages. We offer a win-win solution where customers realize improved experiences while TMCs can consistently deliver the exceptional service required to grow and maintain their portfolio.”

Siman Tov also highlighted how Oversee’s “AgentAI” can help Travel Management Companies win new clients: “By boosting the efficiency of agents leveraging the latest technology, TMCs provide differentiated services that travelers are seeking. This leads to faster expansion of their client base while unlocking new opportunities for the TMC. Our platform is not just about meeting the current state of the industry but offers a forward-looking solution that empowers TMCs and their customers for tomorrow.”

About Oversee

With a reputation for innovation, excellence, and reliability in the industry, Oversee (previously FairFly) is the leading provider of Travel Optimization solutions.

For nearly a decade, customers have relied on Oversee’s air and hotel travel price assurance technology and travel data analytics to optimize their travel spend, turning airfare and hotel rate volatility into savings, increasing their return on travel investment. Oversee also offers a portfolio of actionable intelligence that help travel programs make better business decisions while measuring the efficacy of their programs. Oversee’s latest innovations expand AI capabilities to further operational efficiencies and revenue opportunities by replacing manual and resource intensive processes with end-to-end automation.

Oversee partners with many of the leading TMCs and supports over 3,500 of the world’s leading brands.

For more information, please visit www.oversee.biz

