People’s Choice Awards return for 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, is delighted to present the return of the highly anticipated People’s Choice Awards as part of the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty 2024.

Voting for the People’s Choice Awards is now open until 14th July 2024

The People’s Choice Awards are special honours conferred upon Malaysia’s distinguished development companies based on their project quality, brand reputation, and consumer satisfaction. These categories are entirely voted for by consumers and audited by a third-party supervisor.

The first 500 voters will have the chance to win a prize voucher. Vote now via: https://peopleschoiceawards.asia/malaysia/vote/

This year’s voting runs from 1 July to 14 July 2024, offering property seekers the opportunity to make their voices heard and vote for their favourite and trusted developers. Only residents based in Malaysia are eligible to cast their vote.

Voting for the People’s Choice Awards 2024 is now open via: https://peopleschoiceawards.asia/malaysia/vote/

By participating in the People’s Choice Awards at the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty 2024, voters take part in Malaysia’s leading real estate awards programme.

The People’s Choice Awards are in addition to the competitive categories of the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty. The black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony will be held on 25 October 2024 at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur.

Key dates of the 2024 edition:

1-14 July 2024 – People’s Choice Awards voting period

15-17 July 2024 – Live Judging Days

25 October 2024 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Empowering consumers

Kenneth Soh, country manager for Malaysia at PropertyGuru Group, said: “We are excited to present the latest edition of the People’s Choice Awards, an initiative empowering you, our esteemed consumers, to identify and recognise developers who have distinguished themselves in the property sector. By participating in the voting process, you assert your preferences and incentivise Malaysian developers to prioritise the best interests of consumers. The feedback from property seekers is crucial, and these awards honour those who successfully build spaces for the greater good of the community.”

Introduced in 2014, the People’s Choice Awards have been integrated into the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme since PropertyGuru Malaysia and iProperty, the country’s two leading property portals, set a new single benchmark for excellence in real estate in 2022.

To maintain the integrity of the voting process, the results are independently verified by the official balloting partner, HLB Ler Lum Chew, a member of the “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the esteemed global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Fair, credible, transparent judging

An 18-member, professional judging panel will provide their fair, credible, transparent perspectives on the entries to the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty. The judges, comprising experts in real estate and various fields, will take part in the Live Judging Days from 15 July to 17 July 2024 to recognise the best developers, developments, and designs in 105 award categories.

HLB Ler Lum Chew is also entrusted with overseeing the entire judging process and ensuring that it is conducted with integrity and transparency.

The PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 19th year in 2024. The series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, with exclusive gala dinners and awards ceremonies that represent the most anticipated property events of the year.

Top winners in Malaysia in the competitive categories will get the chance to compete with their peers abroad for the coveted titles of “Best in Asia” at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will be presented on 13 December 2024 in Bangkok.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are supported by official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official ESG knowledge partners GreenRE and Malaysia Green Building Council; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Kopi & Property, Marketing In Asia, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, The Grid Asia, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 Malaysia; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2024.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 34 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 55,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.8 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2023 and December 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2023 and December 2023.

(3) Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

June Fong, Events Director & Head of Awards (Malaysia)

M: +6019-319 0127

E: june.fong@iproperty.com.my

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2519

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com