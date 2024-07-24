Predictive Analytics Company Forwrd.ai Acquires LoudnClear.ai to Empower RevOps Teams with Advanced Data Science Platform

Acquisition of Conversational AI Technology Company LoudnClear.ai Marks a Pivotal Step in Corporate Strategy, Offering the Most Predictive Modeling Platform for B2B SaaS RevOps Leaders

New York, NY – July 15, 2024 – Forwrd.ai, pioneering data-science automation platform tailored for RevOps leaders, announced today that the company acquired LoudnClear.ai to broaden its product offering of no code data science automation for RevOps. The acquisition of LoudnClear.ai, a multi-layered conversational AI platform for customer service teams, marks a strategic step for Forwrd.ai, adding data enrichment capabilities that unlock new customer signals to fuel its predictive models to support customer success and support use-cases.

With the acquisition, Forwrd.ai adds new integrations to customer support platforms such as Salesforce Service Cloud, Zendesk, Intercom and others. Using LoudnClear.ai’s technology, Forwrd.ai will allow RevOps executives to build no-code models which connect the dots between marketing, sales and support data and patterns. Allowing RevOps managers to analyze, predict and act upon growth trends effectively.

“Our technology enables RevOps leaders to create and deploy predictive models seamlessly, without depending on data science teams, to drive operational efficiency and proactive business strategies,” said Kobi Stok, CEO and Founder of Forwrd.ai.

Forwrd.ai already has native integrations with Salesforce, Hubspot, Snowflake, Mixpanel, Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, Redshift, Big Query and others, and is accelerating the transition from traditional BI to AI driven predictive analytics. “With Forwrd.ai, we were able to rapidly build and operate an AI-based, predictive lead scoring model,” states Claas Wallrodt, Senior Director, Marketing Operations, Deltek, Inc.

In 2024, AI is “eating the world” and emerging as a pivotal force for predictive analytics among other fields of revenue operations. The maturation of AI and machine learning technologies, and the increasing availability of big data, is influencing companies to actively seek sophisticated predictive modeling and broaden their customer data infrastructure, learnings, and data science teams. These advances are not without cost – while data science is key for growth & operational efficiency, the complexities in building a data science team are both expensive and require recruitment of qualified talent leading to 87% of data science projects to fail.

Forwrd.ai provides organizations an AI-based data science platform that does not require a “full-on” data science team, and saves time and resources – solving a problem which costed organizations $104 Billion in 2023, and is forecasted to grow to $776 Billion by 2032.

“We are extremely proud to join Forwrd.ai’s team. The acquisition will allow LoudnClear.ai to continue building on its vision of enabling revenue operations and business teams to easily analyze unstructured data and better understand customer sentiment using NLP, machine learning and AI,” says Shaked Izrael, CEO & co-founder of LoudnClear.ai.

About Forwrd.ai: Forwrd.ai is a pioneering data-science automation platform tailored for non-technical RevOps leaders within the B2B SaaS industry. Forwrd.ai is redefining the landscape of revenue operations by providing a holistic, AI-driven solution that anticipates and meets RevOps team needs proactively. Their data-science automation platform drives unparalleled growth and efficiency for their customers worldwide, including Jasper.AI, WalkMe, DelTek, Appsflyer. For more information, visit Forwrd.ai’s website or contact support@forwrd.ai.

