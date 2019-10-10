Press Ranger Reaches 1,000 User Milestone for Its AI-Powered PR Software

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 9, 2024) – Press Ranger, an innovative AI-powered PR software company based in San Francisco, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone: 1,000 users. This achievement comes as the company continues to disrupt the PR industry by making advanced PR tools accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Historically, PR software has been the exclusive domain of large corporations with substantial budgets. Press Ranger’s mission is to change that. With its extensive media database, AI campaign tools, and user-friendly interface, Press Ranger is making PR accessible to everyone.

Steve Beyatte, CEO of Press Ranger, shared his excitement about the milestone, stating, ‘We’re thrilled to have reached this milestone. It’s a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and it brings us one step closer to our vision of democratizing the PR landscape.’

Press Ranger’s growth is a clear indication that there is a demand for affordable, effective PR software. The company’s user base includes businesses in various industries, from technology startups to healthcare providers, demonstrating the broad appeal of its offerings.

As Press Ranger continues to expand, it remains committed to providing its users with the best PR software possible. The company constantly updates its features and adds new integrations to help businesses manage their PR campaigns more effectively.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216034