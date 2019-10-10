Priceline and Cover Genius Announce Global Partnership, Launch Technology-Driven Travel Protection for Flights, Hotels, Rental Cars and Packages

Millions of customers to benefit from tailored travel protection powered by award-winning global distribution platform, XCover

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Priceline , the iconic innovator of online travel, and Cover Genius , the insurtech for embedded protection, have announced a new North American partnership to introduce enhanced travel protection for flights, hotels, rental cars and packages booked with Priceline.

By integrating with Cover Genius’ award-winning global distribution platform, XCover , Priceline’s customers enjoy several customer-centric features that elevate the travel protection experience. After purchasing protection, users can easily review policy details, access support, file claims and receive instant payments for approved claims through their XCover Account. Cover Genius’ hassle-free digital claims are backed by policies in 40+ languages, instant payments for approved claims in 90+ currencies and an industry-leading post-claims Net Promoter Score.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Priceline to bring our customer-centric protection to their travelers,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and Co-founder of Cover Genius. “We avoid ‘off-the-shelf’ offerings and build technology-driven solutions that we constantly test and iterate for the best possible insurance experience. This helps develop meaningful touchpoints with customers and drives additional revenue for our partners – in fact, after launching with us, Priceline saw an increase in insurance attach rates.”

With the US travel and tourism market expected to generate $198.70bn in 2024 , robust travel protection offerings are crucial for brands looking to drive loyalty and help customers safeguard their investments. As the chosen insurtech for some of the world’s largest travel brands, Cover Genius’ innovative approach to travel protection includes a single API for multiple lines of insurance, AI-backed recommendations that match the right policy to the right customers, UI testing capabilities that optimize for growth, and access to a range of products, such as CFAR, that are quick to stand up in all 50 US states and over 60 countries.

“Our partnership with Cover Genius reinforces our commitment to revolutionize travel through pioneering technology,” said Lucy Bueti, Vice President, Rental Car and Ancillary Products at Priceline. “Through Cover Genius’ flexible platform and range of technology features, we’re able to launch and continuously improve our travel protection products to ensure they cater to the evolving needs of our customers. With the peace of mind their trip is protected, our customers can focus on the moments that matter most during their travels.”

XCover Protection is available to millions of Priceline customers in the United States and Canada with additional products and markets to follow.

Cover Genius

Cover Genius is the global insurtech for embedded protection. Through XCover , its award-winning global distribution platform, it protects the customers of the world’s largest digital companies with seamless, end-to-end experiences. Licensed or authorized in over 60 countries and all 50 US States, the insurtech enables partners to embed and sell multiple lines of insurance and other types of protection, resulting in an industry-leading post-claims Net Promoter Score (NPS) and more than 30 million happy customers.

For more information, visit covergenius.com .

Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline’s proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can’t find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.