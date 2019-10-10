Quark Strengthens Commitment to Microsoft to Address Global Enterprise Content Lifecycle Management Challenges

Closer collaboration will give customers easy access to the most advanced AI -powered content automation solutions to address any enterprise content challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to extend the reach of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, its specialist enterprise content lifecycle management solution for automating highly regulated, complex and compliance-controlled content. The extended commitment gives global organizations access to the most complete set of content technology tools to manage each phase of the content lifecycle, from creation to publishing and everything in between.

Under the terms of the agreement, QPP NextGen’s AI-powered content technology solutions will enable organizations to easily adopt, connect and integrate Quark’s purpose-built solutions in the cloud anywhere, any time, harvesting the benefits of existing ecosystem technologies such as Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Data Factory, Microsoft Document Intelligence and Microsoft Power Automate to support their enterprise content and AI strategies.

Microsoft Azure has become the defacto cloud platform of choice for enterprises as they build, deploy and manage business applications at scale. And as content plays a direct role in supporting business growth, organizations are overhauling their content infrastructure to support today’s digital output preference. They seek easily accessible tools to address complexities associated with creating and publishing omnichannel content at scale that adheres to stringent regulatory and compliance requirements that vary by industry and geography. QPP NextGen availability in the Microsoft Azure marketplace will offer enterprises an easy on ramp to the most robust set of tools to address any content management challenge.

“We recognized long ago that enterprises put trust in – and standardized on – Microsoft to fuel their business,” said Martin Owen, CEO at Quark. “QPP NextGen is currently fully integrated with Microsoft Office 365, making it simple for content teams to modernize their content creation and publishing processes without having to change the way they work. Today, we’re reinforcing our commitment to being on a journey with Microsoft and as AI adoption takes center stage for many organizations, we are there to support their investment with Azure AI tools to help them understand how AI can support their content strategy objectives.”

“Quark has helped revolutionize the digital publishing industry with software that addresses every enterprise content challenge,” said James Chadwick, Head of ISV, Microsoft UK. “We’re excited to develop this relationship and give even more organizations access to the software tools to modernize their content operations.”

QPP NextGen will be available in the Azure marketplace later this year. The company will provide a seamless path for current users interested in migrating to Azure.

Quark knows content and has a long history in delivering tools that help life sciences organizations modernize their content operations infrastructure and win in their target markets. The company took its 40+ years of understanding content complexity and infused it into Quark Publishing Platform NextGen . This platform automates complex content management processes so organizations in any regulated or complex industry can achieve their most important objectives – from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth . Deep investments in AI enable enterprises to automate key areas of the enterprise content lifecycle journey: from accurate creation, collaboration, and assembly to delivering personalized, compliance-controlled content and measuring content consumption.

