Rumble Releases New App for Xbox

Rumble is now available on Xbox, giving users more ways to consume a wide range of content.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today the release of its new Xbox app, which allows users to stream live and on-demand content from creators 24/7. Users can download the Rumble app on their Xbox devices for access to a variety of video content, including gaming creators, exclusive podcasts, live sports, top political pundits, cute pets, and more. In addition to the availability of Rumble on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, and Samsung TV apps, the Xbox app provides users another option for watching videos on their televisions.

Chris Pavlovski, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, commented, “The launch of the Rumble app on Xbox is an exciting expansion of our video distribution capabilities, which further bolsters the independent creator economy while also providing an enhanced experience for our viewers.”

The Rumble app is supported on all Xbox devices starting with 2013 third-generation models. The app allows users to access and watch content on their televisions, and outbound in-console streaming will be available through future updates.

The Xbox app for Rumble can be downloaded here.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .