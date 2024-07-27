SansStress Announces Partnership with Tiskon to Create the First Car-Detailing AI to Revolutionize Mobile Detailing

Revolutionizing customer interaction in the mobile car detailing industry

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2024) – SansStress Mobile Car Detailing, a premier provider of mobile car detailing, ceramic coating, and PPF services in the Greater Montreal Area, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with TISKON. This collaboration has led to the creation of the industry’s first AI-powered chatbot, designed to enhance customer interaction and streamline service delivery.

With a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and meticulous attention to detail, SansStress continues to innovate within the automobile service sector. The introduction of the AI chatbot marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards providing unparalleled convenience and efficiency to its clientele.

The AI chatbot, developed in collaboration with TISKON, leverages advanced machine-learning algorithms to offer real-time assistance to customers. This cutting-edge technology is capable of handling a wide range of inquiries, from scheduling appointments to providing detailed information about SansStress’s services. By integrating this AI solution, SansStress aims to elevate the customer experience, ensuring that clients receive prompt and accurate responses to their queries.

Rami Rayes, CEO of SansStress Mobile Car Detailing, expressed his enthusiasm for this innovative development:

“The partnership with TISKON represents a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional service. The AI chatbot not only enhances our operational efficiency but also ensures that our customers receive the highest level of support and convenience. We are excited to set a new standard in the mobile car detailing industry.”

This pioneering initiative underscores SansStress’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve service delivery. The AI chatbot is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, making it easier for customers to access the information they need, when they need it. This innovation is expected to significantly reduce response times and improve overall customer satisfaction.

As SansStress Mobile Car Detailing continues to lead the way in the automobile service industry, the introduction of the AI chatbot is a testament to the company’s forward-thinking approach and unwavering commitment to excellence. This partnership with Tiskon is poised to redefine the customer service landscape, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

About SansStress Mobile Car Detailing

SansStress is a premier mobile car detailing, ceramic coating, and PPF service in the Greater Montreal Area. We deliver high-quality detailing services directly to your doorstep. SansStress is dedicated to customer satisfaction and meticulous attention to detail.

