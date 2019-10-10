Seacoast Press Celebrated as New Hampshire’s Top Independent Book Publisher by Foster’s Daily Democrat contributor

Seacoast Press recently received praise as the top indie book publisher in NH from a contributor at Foster’s daily newspaper, one of the leading newspapers in New Hampshire.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2024) – Seacoast Press, an independent hybrid book publisher based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been recognized as the “top independent book publisher in New Hampshire” by Hilary Tetenbaum, a contributor to Foster’s Daily Democrat. This accolade highlights Seacoast Press’s exceptional contribution to the literary community and its unwavering commitment to supporting authors.

Founded by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, Seacoast Press offers a comprehensive suite of publishing services designed to help authors achieve their literary dreams. Their offerings include custom book design, professional editing, print and digital distribution, and robust marketing strategies. Notably, Seacoast Press ensures that authors retain 100% of their royalties, a rare and highly valued benefit in the publishing industry.

Hilary Tetenbaum’s praise of Seacoast Press in Foster’s Daily Democrat, a well-respected newspaper with a rich history dating back to 1873, underscores the significant impact Seacoast Press has made in the region. The newspaper, known for its extensive coverage of local news and features, has amplified the achievements of Seacoast Press, bringing attention to its role in fostering literary talent.

Seacoast Press’s reputation for excellence is further solidified by previous recognitions, such as being named the Best Book Publisher in New Hampshire by Kev’s Best. The publisher’s dedication to quality and personalized service has garnered high praise from authors who appreciate the professional and supportive environment Seacoast Press provides.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Hilary Tetenbaum of Foster’s Daily Democrat,” said J.J. Hebert. “Our mission has always been to empower authors and provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Seacoast Press continues to set the standard for independent publishing in New Hampshire and beyond, offering innovative solutions that help authors navigate the complexities of the publishing world. With a focus on quality, transparency, and author empowerment, Seacoast Press is poised to remain a leader in the industry for years to come.

Seacoast Press

Seacoast Press is an award-winning hybrid book publisher located in NH. The company is widely known as the top book publishing company in the state of New Hampshire. Seacoast Press works with local NH-based authors as well as authors throughout the United States. Service offerings include book design, editing, printing, distribution, and book marketing. All Seacoast Press authors receive 100% royalties.

