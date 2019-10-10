Shopify to Announce Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results August 7, 2024

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2024) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, plans to announce financial results for its second quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, before markets open on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the second-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:
Carrie Gillard
Director, Investor Relations
ir@shopify.com

MEDIA:
Alex Lyons
Senior Lead, External Communications
press@shopify.com

SOURCE: Shopify

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216661

