Tenet Provides Update on Private Placement Financing

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2024) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today provided the following update related to its ongoing private placement financing of units of convertible debentures and warrants (the “Financing“).

The Company reiterated its intention to close the Financing as quickly as possible as it continues to try to accommodate a group of strategic investors who have requested an extension to the deadline previously appointed by Tenet to close the Financing. The deadline to close on the minimum of $5,000,000 and maximum of $10,000,000 remaining on the Financing has now been set for August 15, 2024, with a first tranche of at least $2,500,000 to be closed no later than July 19, 2024. The Company notes that all other terms and conditions of the Financing will remain the same despite the recent drop in the Company’s share price.

“This is not the announcement that we were expecting to make today when we said at the AGM that we would be making an announcement about the Financing this week,” commented Tenet President and CEO Johnson Joseph. “Unfortunately, something unexpected beyond anyone’s control happened and we will have to delay that announcement. The good news is that we have been in constant communication with the other parties and are hopeful that the Financing will be closed by the new agreed to timelines. We felt it important to make today’s announcement in a spirit of transparency, particularly given what was stated at the AGM, to keep our shareholders apprised of any developments considering the importance of the Financing to the Company’s objectives for 2024.”

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

