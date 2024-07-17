The Laughing Cow Brings Innovation to Snacking with Delicious Cheez Dippers

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Laughing Cow, one of the world’s leading cheese brands, is revolutionizing snacking with the launch of The Laughing Cow Cheez Dippers.

The snack market in South East Asia is expected to continue growing at a fast pace and will reach 30 Billion USD by 2029. Snacking has been dominated by less nutritious and unhealthy options. Consumers are on the watchout for snacking options that are delicious yet nutritious. This innovative, delicious and playful product caters to the rising demand for convenient and healthy snack options.

Consumers will love playfully dipping breadsticks into creamy cheese. Available in two exciting flavors – Strawberry and Blueberry – these Cheez Dippers add a burst of real fruit goodness to on-the-go snacking. Following an overwhelming response to the plain cheese-flavoured dip, these new flavors elevate the snacking experience.

“The Laughing Cow brand is committed to providing delicious, and nutritious snacking products in line with our philosophy of ‘for all for good,’” says Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager – South East Asia. “Our distinctive range caters to diverse consumer needs, with The Laughing Cow cheese being an exciting nutritious delight created from high-quality dairy ingredients at Bel factories worldwide.”

The Laughing Cow Cheez Dippers go beyond taste, as they are derived from real fruits and cheese made from cow’s milk, making them a healthier choice. Individually sealed and perfectly portioned, they satisfy hunger pangs and keep smiles throughout the day. Available in major supermarkets and online platforms from July 2024. In addition to The Laughing Cow Cheez Dippers, the brand has other products like The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Triangles, Belcubes, Cheese Slices, Cheese Spread in Tub, and other Bel brands like BabyBel and Kiri.

“This launch underscores The Laughing Cow brand’s commitment to being an innovative leader in healthy snacking,” adds Alamjit. “We aim to drive growth in Southeast Asia, strengthen our market position, and meet the increasing demand for our innovative snack offerings.”

About Bel:

Bel Group is a global leader in branded cheese and healthy snacking. With a diverse portfolio that includes The Laughing Cow, Kiri, Babybel, Boursin, Nurishh, Pom’Potes, GoGo squeeZ, and other local brands, Bel achieved €3.6 billion in sales in 2022. Committed to providing healthier and more responsible food, the group employs 11,800 people across 29 production sites and distributes its products to nearly 120 countries.

