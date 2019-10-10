Toby McCosker Consulting Launches Services to Combat Mental Health Crisis in Construction Industry

Sydney, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2024) – Toby McCosker Consulting, founded by a veteran builder and electrician with over 20 years of experience in the Australian construction industry, today announced the launch of McCosker Consulting, a specialized mental health consultancy service dedicated to addressing the urgent mental health crisis among construction workers.

The company’s initiative comes in response to alarming suicide rates in the industry. “We are losing a tradesman every second day to suicide,” said McCosker, Founder of McCosker Consulting. “It’s well past time we confront the human impacts and foster caring, psychologically safe workplaces.”

The crisis stems from a hyper-masculine culture that provides inadequate support for workers facing financial troubles, relationship stresses, and unreasonable demands. “The stereotype of the indestructible tradie hides the reality that many are barely coping,” McCosker explained. “We must show compassion and flexibility to catch those hurting quietly before it’s too late.”

McCosker Consulting offers a range of services including:

On-site mental health training for project managers and team leaders

Confidential counseling services for workers and their families

Workshops on stress management and work-life strategies

Advocacy for policy changes to improve workplace psychological safety

The launch of McCosker Consulting is deeply personal for its founder. After his own struggles and losing two close friends – one to suicide and another in a car crash two weeks later – McCosker resolved to champion mental health in the construction industry.

In addition to the consultancy, the company has partnered with Mates in Construction to establish ‘The Nozzie Cup’ tournament, supporting worker wellbeing while advocating for broader culture change across the industry.

“We must bring mental wellbeing into every safety discussion, show heartfelt compassion for those hurting, and support any worker facing extra burdens,” McCosker stated. “The human toll can no longer be ignored – we all play a role in solving this.”

With construction industry suicide rates now 8 times higher than on-site accidents, McCosker Consulting aims to catalyze an urgent awakening around the sector’s mental health emergency.

About Toby McCosker Consulting

Toby McCosker Consulting is a specialized mental health consultancy service founded by a veteran of the Australian construction industry with over 20 years of experience across diverse projects, from prisons to hospitals to the Sydney Opera House. The company is dedicated to improving mental health outcomes and creating psychologically safe workplaces in the construction industry.

