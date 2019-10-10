Unfold a new world of Galaxy AI at Verizon with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

What you need to know:

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breaking news: Step into the future with the latest Samsung Galaxy products, now available at Verizon! Empowering how you live, work and play, Verizon brings you incredible deals to put Samsung’s cutting-edge Galaxy AI right in your hands, whether you’re a loyal customer or new to the family.

Preorder the new Galaxy Z series smartphones, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds on July 10, with wide availability on July 24. Here’s the full Galaxy lineup:

Galaxy Z Fold6 will be available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy starting at $52.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,899.99 retail).

will be available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy starting at $52.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,899.99 retail). Galaxy Z Flip6 will be available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint starting at $30.55 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,099.99 retail).

will be available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint starting at $30.55 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,099.99 retail). Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver for $18.05 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $649.99 retail).

will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver for $18.05 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $649.99 retail). Galaxy Watch7 will be available in Green (40/44mm), Cream (40mm) and Silver (44mm) starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail).

will be available in Green (40/44mm), Cream (40mm) and Silver (44mm) starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail). Galaxy Buds3 Pro will be available in Silver and White for $249.99.

will be available in Silver and White for $249.99. Galaxy Buds3 will be available in Silver and White for $179.99.

Awesome offers: Ready for an upgrade? Whether you are considering switching to Verizon or craving the latest and greatest Galaxy smartphone, we’ve got you covered with incredible offers you won’t want to miss.

Epic trade-in. Current and new customers can get $800 off a new Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with any Samsung smartphone trade-in. Any model. Any condition. Guaranteed. With Unlimited Ultimate 1 or select Business Unlimited plans 2 .

Current and new customers can get $800 off a new Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with any Samsung smartphone trade-in. Any model. Any condition. Guaranteed. With Unlimited Ultimate or select Business Unlimited plans . Free memory upgrade. For a limited time, get a memory upgrade to 512GB for the price of 256GB when you pre-order your Galaxy Z series phone 4 .

For a limited time, get a memory upgrade to 512GB for the price of 256GB when you pre-order your Galaxy Z series phone . Upgrade your Galaxy Watch: Get Samsung Galaxy Watch7 on us when you buy any 5G Android Smartphone with a qualifying smartwatch trade-in 4 .

Get Samsung Galaxy Watch7 on us when you buy any 5G Android Smartphone with a qualifying smartwatch trade-in . Accessorize your new Galaxy smartphone. For a limited time, and while supplies last, get 20% off Galaxy Z series cases and screen protectors and 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers.

Experience Verizon Like Never Before. Dive into the ultimate Verizon experience by upgrading to Verizon myPlan today or, supercharge your productivity with a Verizon Business Unlimited Plan and harness the power of your new Samsung Galaxy Z series. Tailor your connection with our three lightning-fast network options, perfect for both your personal and professional needs. Plus, enjoy exclusive value on your favorite entertainment, shopping, and experiences, including the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), Netflix, Max, Walmart+ and much more.

Try Verizon for Free. Curious about a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone but not yet a Verizon customer? Sign up for the Verizon Free Trial and enjoy unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network, free for 30 days without disrupting your current service. Download the My Verizon app on your unlocked iOS or Android phone and start your Free Trial today.

Order your Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 Pro at verizon.com or your local Verizon store today. Verizon Business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos.

1Up to$2,019.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. Less $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Smartphone trade-in must be from Samsung, Apple, or Google; trade-in terms apply. Galaxy AI features by Samsung will be available at no charge until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. “In any condition” does not apply to Business Unlimited plans.

2Available to new VZ business customers on initial new smartphone purchase only. Account creation, initial purchase & smartphone trade-in must be completed in one transaction. Taxes & fees apply. New line w/device payment agreement & Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan req’d. 0% APR. Up to $800 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credit will not exceed device price. Monthly credits begin 2-3 bills after the trade-in device is received by VZ. Smartphone trade-in must be received by VZ w/in 90 days & meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions are accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers.

3Get 512GB for the price of the 256GB. Up to $2,019.99 (512 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d. $120 instant credit applied for storage upgrade within the same model.

4Phone: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d first. Watch: $349.99 (41mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan (min. $15/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d. Less $180 trade-in/promo credit + $169.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in terms apply. Galaxy AI features by Samsung will be available at no charge until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.

