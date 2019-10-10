Willoughby Design Is the Driving Force Behind Brand Development for New Ingredient Brand

Willoughby named AOR for Inoveo Platinum as the brand is introduced to the jewelry industry

Kansas City, Missouri–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2024) – Platinum Guild International USA (PGI USA) has named Willoughby Design as a branding agency of record for their new proprietary alloy ingredient brand, Inoveo Platinum.

Willoughby was approached in 2023 to collaborate on strategy, naming, and brand identity design. The brand was introduced to the jewelry industry through an activation launched at the 2024 JCK Las Vegas Trade Show held from May 31 to June 3, 2024. The experience featured branded elements including a hallway takeover with a 90-ft. video installation.

“In the summer of 2023, PGI USA launched a global search for a branding agency to partner with on developing a brand for our game-changing platinum alloy. Willoughby quickly rose to the top of the competitive field, based upon their unique, holistic approach to branding, willingness to learn about the specifics of our business, and clear desire to be a partner on this exciting journey,” shared Rebecca Moskal, VP Marketing, PGI USA. “Working with Willoughby for the better part of a year has been an incredible experience, with their team exceeding expectations and truly setting the bar for strategic thinking and brand building.”

The branding firm’s scope of work included the development of brand messaging, design assets, and rollout for Inoveo Platinum. The goal was to bring this new proprietary alloy to the jewelry market with a clear, dynamic, and sophisticated brand launch to inspire trust in and conversion to the metal. To see the Inoveo Platinum brand identity, view their brand video Inoveo Platinum Branding, and download the Inoveo Brand Visuals PDF.

“Ingredient brands are special and require a strategy that can be applied seamlessly to all stakeholders. For us to be engaged to develop the naming, identity, and launch of an ingredient brand is right in our wheelhouse but not something that comes along every day – truly an unprecedented opportunity. The brand was designed to live at the intersection of innovation and luxury,” said Katy Briggs, Managing Director at Willoughby.

Willoughby will continue collaborating and supporting PGI USA in their efforts to increase awareness and penetration of platinum in the North American market as Inoveo Platinum establishes retailer and designer partnerships.

Download video and images at:

https://vimeo.com/969150846

https://willoughbydesign.com/InoveoBranding_PressMaterials.pdf

About Inoveo Platinum

Brighter, stronger, more versatile, and wear-resistant. Inoveo Platinum unlocks a new world of design opportunities. Expanded capabilities and unlimited potential for new product collections are within reach. Inoveo Platinum represents an industry first and the beginning of a precious metal revolution. Learn more about the advanced technology behind Inoveo Platinum and explore the possibilities. Platinum, at its very best. For more information, visit www.inoveoplatinum.com.

About PGI

Platinum Guild International is dedicated to promoting platinum and its pure, rare, and eternal qualities to the consumer and the jewelry trade. PGI has offices in each of the world’s major jewelry markets, providing information, assistance, and education on all aspects of platinum jewelry. For more information, please visit www.platinumjewelry.com.

About Willoughby Design

Willoughby is a global branding firm led by the second generation of owners. Founded in 1978, Willoughby is the longest, continuously running, woman-owned (WBE) brand design firm in the U.S. From strategic framing to fully integrated identity systems, the firm designs strong brands that ignite business innovation and growth. Client work includes AMC, Dixie, Hallmark, Hershey’s, Kohl’s and Williams-Sonoma. For more information, please visit www.willoughbydesign.com.

