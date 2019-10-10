Ynvisible Expands Market Reach in Asia Through Strategic Distribution Agreement with Taiwan’s HST

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 30, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a leading provider of printed e-paper display products, is pleased to announce that it signed a new distribution agreement with Hardware & Software Technology Co., Ltd. (“HST”), a leading technology provider in the Greater China region. Through this partnership, Ynvisible expands its presence in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, making its thin, low-power, cost-effective e-paper display products available to interested customers in the region.

The non-exclusive distribution agreement with HST aims to expand Ynvisible’s international presence and connect with new customers interested in implementing or developing e-paper based solutions. HST’s in-depth market knowledge and established local network are expected to be valuable in achieving these objectives.

“I’m very excited to work together with Ynvisible to promote their e-paper displays on the Greater China market. We can see a considerable potential for Ynvisible’s displays and the interest among our customers and contacts for this new, low priced and energy efficient solution is fantastic.”– said Johnson Chen, General Manager of HST.

Established in 1993, HST is a leading provider of technologies for low-power wireless communication and biometric verification, and offers complete “Bluetooth Low Energy” & “Fingerprint Identification” design and solutions. The partnership between the two companies is expected to not only expand Ynvisible’s market presence in Asia, but also foster joint development initiatives to potentially integrate Ynvisible’s low-power e-paper displays with Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

“We are looking forward to working with HST, a partner that aligns with our vision on the role e-paper can play in the IoT domain. We believe HST has strong knowledge of the local market needs, understands the competitive benefits of our technology, and has strategic connections within the local ecosystems.” – said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible.

Ynvisible aims to become a trusted partner for Asian customers interested in adopting a sustainable, thin, flexible, low power and cost-effective approach to digital displays. The agreement with HST creates a second strategic distribution partnership for Ynvisible in the region. This new alliance complements Ynvisible’s existing partnership with Ynvitech, further enhancing the Company’s presence and distribution network in the area. Ynvisible is ready to supply, through HST and Ynvitech, customers in a wide range of industries, including retail, medical and pharma, supply chain and logistics, industrial, and more.

About HST

Since 1993, HST has been a prominent agent for Nordic low-power wireless communication chips and FPC fingerprint sensors, offering comprehensive solutions in Bluetooth Low Energy and Fingerprint Identification. As a leading technology provider in the Greater China region, HST supports a wide range of RF communication and biometric verification technologies. More information is available at: https://hstnet.com.tw/.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Ynvisible Investor Update Webinar

Mark your calendars and register now for Ynvisible’s investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will provide an overview of Ynvisible’s progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Attendees will gain valuable insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

