Ynvisible Secures Major Deal to Supply E-Paper Maintenance Indicators to Industry Leader

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”) is pleased to announce an important collaboration with a leading provider of air compressors and compressed air systems. Ynvisible has developed an innovative maintenance timer based on its e-paper displays to replace traditional analogue time stickers. The projected volume to be delivered to the customer over the next three years is 105,000 units, valued at over 1.5 million Canadian dollars.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Collaboration with Industry Leader: a globally recognized brand in the industrial sector was on the look-out for a more efficient solution to monitor maintenance procedures for its compressors’ air filters.

a globally recognized brand in the industrial sector was on the look-out for a more efficient solution to monitor maintenance procedures for its compressors’ air filters. Innovative Product: Ynvisible developed a new e-paper-based device that offers improved functionality and user-friendliness when compared to traditional analogue time monitoring stickers. Ynvisible’s e-paper displays provide accurate, programmable maintenance schedules, and are resistant to industrial conditions like humidity, dust, and vibrations, ensuring long-term durability and reliability.

Ynvisible developed a new e-paper-based device that offers improved functionality and user-friendliness when compared to traditional analogue time monitoring stickers. Ynvisible’s e-paper displays provide accurate, programmable maintenance schedules, and are resistant to industrial conditions like humidity, dust, and vibrations, ensuring long-term durability and reliability. Significant Commercial Value: Ynvisible plans to deliver 105,000 units of the product over the next 3 years, valued at over 1.5 million Canadian dollars. This is yet another commercial application with strong recurring revenue potential in the status indicator space. Status indicators based on printed e-paper can visually convey important information about the status of a product, in real time, in a convenient, accurate and user-friendly way, and have applications in multiple industries, including industrial, medical & pharma, transportation, supply chain and logistics.

The customer selected Ynvisible as a development partner to develop a fully integrated e-paper-based digital, programmable maintenance indicator that replaces traditional analogue time monitoring stickers. Ynvisible announced it was developing the product in 2023, and has now received the first purchase order from the customer, to start producing and delivering the product. This new product, which shows the time remaining until the next maintenance check or indicates the need for filter cartridge changes, is more convenient, easy to use and provides additional information, in a more interactive, user-friendly way, than the current paper stickers. The full product developed by Ynvisible, including display, electronics, power source and casing, can withstand industrial environment conditions and doesn’t require battery changes over the product’s lifetime.

CONCEPTUAL EXAMPLE OF A MAINTENANCE TIMER

FOR INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS, USING YNVISIBLE’S E-PAPER DISPLAYS

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/216972_dcff99627401e89c_001full.jpg

Milton Fernandes, Enterprise Project Manager of Ynvisible, stated: “This collaboration is a testament to the versatility and reliability of our e-paper technology. We are proud to provide a solution that not only meets the high standards of the customer but also supports our mission to deliver energy-efficient and sustainable products to the market. This contract marks a significant milestone for Ynvisible and reinforces our growth trajectory in the industrial sector.”

E-paper-based digital indicators can be integrated in applications in diverse industries, such as industrial, medical & pharma, transportation, supply chain and logistics, to show real time product information, emit visual alerts when the product is exposed to certain conditions or reveal test results, for example in medical diagnostic tests. The estimated near-term market potential for Ynvisible’s indicator solutions is significant, serving a wide range of industries that demand simple and energy-efficient visual indicators.

Due to confidentiality agreements, Ynvisible cannot reveal the customer’s name or disclose the specific design and functionalities of the product at this time. These agreements are crucial to protecting the customer’s competitive advantage, reflecting the strategic value and significance of this collaboration.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Ynvisible Investor Update Webinar

Mark your calendars and register now for Ynvisible’s investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will provide an overview of Ynvisible’s progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Attendees will gain valuable insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

