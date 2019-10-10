ZeroFox Leads Across Seven G2 Grid® Summer 2024 Reports

Company’s external cybersecurity platform recognized for leadership in key areas including dark web monitoring, threat intelligence, and web and system security

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox, the leader in external cybersecurity, today announced, the ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform has achieved seven Leader badges from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Notably, ZeroFox was ranked first in the G2’s Grid® Report for Brand Protection for the third quarter in a row, reinforcing the company’s dominance of the brand protection market.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Grid® Report-related questions featured in the G2 review form. The ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform achieved Leader status on the following reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users, compared to similar products in the same categories.

Leader – Grid® Report for Dark Web Monitoring | Summer 2024

Leader – Grid® Report for Brand Protection | Summer 2024

Leader – Grid® Report for Fraud Detection | Summer 2024

Leader – Grid® Report for Threat Intelligence | Summer 2024

Leader – Grid® Report for System Security | Summer 2024

Leader – Grid® Report for Web Security | Summer 2024

Leader – Grid® Report for E-Commerce | Summer 2024

“We are honored to receive multiple Leader badges from G2 across multiple critical cybersecurity categories, reflecting the trust our customers place in ZeroFox’s External Cybersecurity Platform. Sustained recognition for the third quarter running demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive, best-in-class protection against the full spectrum of external cyber threats,” said Michael Vincent, Director of Product Marketing at ZeroFox. “As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve, ZeroFox remains dedicated to innovating and delivering solutions that keep our clients one step ahead of emerging risks.”

“While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of the ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform) on G2’s ZeroFox review page: https://www.g2.com/products/zerofox/reviews.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Media Inquiries

Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox

press@zerofox.com