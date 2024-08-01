1Data Technology Secures Series B+ Funding: Boosts Investment in Large Language Models to Develop Supply Chain Digital Employee Robots

Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – August 6, 2024) – 1Data Technology, one of the global frontrunners in digital employee robots, has announced the completion of its Series B+ financing round, funded by leading investment funds in China.

1Data Technology CEO Tommy Bian said, “This funding will expedite our R&D and strategic deployment in the large language model (“LLM“) domain, further strengthening our leading position in the Supply Chain market (manufacturing, logistics, and retail). Our goal is to offer top-tier digital employee robot products and services to companies worldwide.”

Previously, 1Data Technology completed its Series A, A+, and B rounds of financing in 2020, 2021, and 2023, respectively. These rounds introduced global leading investment institutions. In this round, both an existing and a new funder participated.

1Data focuses on the Supply Chain sector (manufacturing, logistics, wholesale, and retail). Leveraging its six core technologies, 1Data has built a hyper-automation platform, helping thousands of leading Supply Chain enterprises achieve business hyper-automation. By automating high-frequency repetitive business scenarios, 1Data creates a new office collaboration model of “white-collar employees + AI Agent / digital employees,” allowing people to focus on high-value and decision-making tasks.

The company aims to become the world’s leading digital employee robot company. Its products have evolved from single-function automation with Cuber 1.0 in 2020, to cross-function automation integration with Cuber 2.0 in 2022, and now to the Agent automation interface (powered by the LLM technology) with Cuber 3.0. 1Data is dedicated to provide the best digital employee robot products globally, helping customers and partners embrace globalization and supporting Chinese enterprises in expanding internationally.

