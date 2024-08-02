2nd ASEAN Battery Technology Conference Strengthens Southeast Asia Battery Ecosystem Through New Collaborations and Expansion

SINGAPORE, Aug 24, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The 2nd ASEAN Battery Technology Conference (ABTC) returned and strengthened the commitment to develop a close knitted battery development ecosystem among the Southeast Asian countries. Hosted in Singapore this year by the Singapore Battery Consortium at Singapore at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa between 21st and 23rd August 2024.

The conference is also jointly organised by the alliance of leading battery related associations in the region – the Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association, the National Battery Research Institute, the National Center for Sustainable Transportation Technology, NanoMalaysia, and the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines.

Dr. Pimpa Limthongkul, Co-Chairman of ABTC and President of the Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association, said, “This year, we are excited to see the expansion of what we have achieved since we last gathered together last year in Bali. Our alliance has grown from three to now six battery associations in Southeast Asia and we will continue to grow in strength. Witnessing the collaborations between the battery associations, private sector and academia is a celebration of how we are moving forward together to drive innovation for a more connected and eco-friendly future in the region.”

On the second day of the conference, over 250 participants and the six leading battery associations in Southeast Asia witnessed the signing of three new Memorandums of Understanding or MoUs that will further the development of batteries in the region.

From L to R: Prof. Nonglak Meethong (Professor, Khon Kaen University), Mr. Larry Poon (Business Development Manager, INV CORPORATION PTE. LTD.), Dr. Rezal Khairi Bin Ahmad (CEO, NanoMalaysia Berhad), Mr. Bryan Oh (CEO, NEU Battery Materials Pte Ltd) Mr. Freddie Kim (Managing Director, SAMSUNG SDI SOUTHEAST ASIA), Dr. Sing Yang Chiam, Technical Director Singapore Battery Consortium.

Three Memorandums of Understanding

Gigafactory Malaysia (GMSB) and NEU Battery Materials (NEU) to Collaborate on Lithium Battery Recycling Development

The collaboration will focus on developing “Gigafactory” level operations and manufacturing of innovative battery technologies incorporating nanomaterials for mobility and stationary applications. This collaboration is the progression of the Memorandum of Understanding (“Memorandum”) signed in Bali, Indonesia at the 2023 ASEAN Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology Conference (ABEVTC) to promote cross-country collaboration within ASEAN on battery technology.

Singapore-based, NEU, who are specialists in LFP battery recycling will ensure a steady supply of recycled battery material, like lithium carbonate and other metals are made available to GMSB’s Hydrogen-Electric-Vehicle-Battery (HEBATT) Centre for performance testing. GMSB is a subsidiary of NanoMalaysia.

The testing of the recycled material is to ensure their viability and sustainability within the Malaysia battery ecosystem, which would expand to localised development of a lithium battery recycling ecosystem for the ASEAN region. NEU and GMSB will facilitate this supply and development based on spent battery material being used in an end-to-end ecosystem.

This will also pave the way for the exploration of a joint-development programme for improved recycling efficiency between these two companies.

Gigafactory Malaysia Sdn Bhd (GMSB) and Khon Khean University (KKU) to Collaborate on Manufacturing of Cells Developed by GMSB

GMSB’s and KKU’s collaboration will leverage their joint expertise and resources, with KKU acting as the outsourced manufacturer for batteries developed by GMSB. The collaboration will also provide knowledge sharing in battery testing and certification that will lead to productivity advancements at GMSB’s Hydrogen-Electric-Vehicle-Battery (HEBATT) Centre in Malaysia.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is an extension of an agreement signed at the 2023 ASEAN Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology Conference (ABEVTC) in Bali, which involved key organisations from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Aligned with the ASEAN Battery Network’s mission, this MoU aims to strengthen battery technology development within ASEAN.

Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), Singapore and INV Corporation to collaborate on Joint Research to Develop Hybrid Battery Separators

A Research Collaborative Agreement will be signed between the Institute of Materials Research and Engineering in Singapore and INV to develop the next generation hybrid battery separators, which will address the challenges of safety faced by current rechargeable batteries.

This collaboration seeks to play on the strengths and IPs in solid state batteries developed in Singapore. INV is headquartered in Singapore and is the largest battery separator film manufacturer in the world. Its production plants are in Sweden and Malaysia.

Samsung SDI Southeast Asia Expansion

Samsung SDI, a high-performance battery manufacturer based in South Korea, opened its Regional HQ in Southeast Asia in Singapore on 19 April 2024. Samsung SDI currently has two manufacturing sites in Southeast Asia, located in Malaysia and Vietnam. To enhance customer service, the company has established two sales offices in Vietnam (December 2023) and Singapore (April 2024).

Samsung SDI Southeast Asia PTE LTD (SDISEA) also announced that it will open Samsung SDI R&D Singapore (SDIRS) on 1 September 2024, during the 2nd ASEAN Battery Technology Conference (ABTC).

Under its vision of making the world greener and more sustainable through innovative technology, Samsung SDI will provide its customers in Southeast Asia with PRiMX (Prime Battery for Maximum Experience) batteries and technologies in pursuit of utmost customer satisfaction.

Hosting of the ABTC is rotated among the co-organisers. In 2025, TESTA will host the ABTC in Thailand.

For more information on the programme agenda, please visit our official site: https://reg.eventnook.com/event/ABTC2024/home

The conference’s anchor sponsor is Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), with the gala dinner sponsored by INV Corporation Pte Ltd.

Gold sponsors include Amphenol Communications Solutions, Quantel Pte Ltd, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and Gotion Singapore Pte Ltd, while silver sponsors are Concord New Energy Group Limited, Kewell Technology Co.,Ltd., Metrohm Singapore Pte Ltd, TME Systems Pte Ltd.

Additional sponsors include Samsung SDI Southeast Asia Pte. Ltd, Siemens Industry Software Pte Ltd, UL Standards & Engagement, and NEWARE Technology Limited. Publicity partners are the EV Association of Singapore, EV Association of Malaysia, and Turn Off Turn On Ventures.

Media Contact

PRecious Communications

abtc@preciouscomms.com

About ASEAN Battery Technology Conference

ASEAN Battery Technology Conference (ABTC) stands out as the premier battery conference in ASEAN, attracting an audience of over 250 participants. We look forward to engaging with a diverse range of participants, including cell manufacturers, pack integrators, and recycling companies. The mission of ABTC is to bring together regional battery expertise, creating unique opportunities within the global battery value chain.

The primary objective of ABTC is to foster collaboration among stakeholders in the battery industry. We aim to facilitate insightful discussions covering various topics, such as advanced battery materials, prototyping, cell-to-pack technologies, and recycling strategies.

In addition to these focal points, the conference will explore related aspects such as standards, interoperability, and the ongoing evolution of battery safety technology.

Organisers of ABTC

About Singapore Battery Consortium

Singapore Battery Consortium (SBC) aims to foster strategic R&D partnerships amongst public research performers and industry players in developing and advancing battery technologies. SBC aims to develop and catalyze the local ecosystem in battery-related technologies through this platform. It is hosted at A*STAR and supported by the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF). Over the past decade, commercial interest in battery development has been on the rise, keeping pace with demand for better battery performance and different performance characteristics for increasingly complex mobility and portable devices. To meet this demand, the Singapore Battery Consortium will bring research outcomes from our laboratories into the market by enabling researchers to understand business requirements, while giving companies access to the latest battery research and technologies to augment their product development efforts.

About Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association (TESTA)

TESTA or THAILAND ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION aims to help connect stakeholders, educate the public, promote understanding, and nurture technological advancements in energy storage technologies in Thailand. TESTA was officially registered on January 25, 2021, by 5 founding institutes including the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Khon Kaen University (KKU), King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUT-NB), and Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT). Over 60 members of the association include energy storage technology enthusiasts from various sectors ranging from academic, research institutes, public sectors, policymakers, and private industries.

About National Center for Sustainable Transportation Technology (NCSTT)

The National Center for Sustainable Transportation Technology (NCSTT), or Pusat Pengembangan Teknologi Transportasi Berkelanjutan, is from Indonesia and is a unique multidisciplinary research center focused on conducting, supporting and encouraging applied engineering and technology for transportation systems in Indonesia. NCSTT has been recognized globally as the research center which aims to foster the national transportation industry in developing national economics and welfare. NCSTT has built network linkages and research collaborations with national transportation stakeholders such as automotive, railway and aircraft industries, as well as research institutions and universities.

About National Battery Research Institute (NBRI)

The National Battery Research Institute (NBRI) was legally established on 17th December 2020 as The Center of Excellence Innovation of Battery and Renewable Energy Foundation, with Prof.Dr. Evvy Kartini as a Founder and Prof Alan J. Drew as Co-Founder. NBRI is Indonesia’s independent institute for electrochemical energy storage science and technology, supporting research, training, and education. NBRI aims to contribute to the overall research capacity and training environment in Indonesia in Battery Research. NBRI is a platform that brings together scientists, academicians, industry partners, the government and all stakeholders that focus on battery technology. The main goal of NBRI is to encourage and support a battery manufacturing industry using local resources, which will enable Indonesia to be independent in energy. The NBRI was supported by the UK Government’s Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF), part of the Queen Mary University of London QR allocation.

About Electric Vehicle Association of Philippines (eVAP)

eVAP envisions a nation wherein the use of electric vehicles is highly promoted, encouraged and supported by its government and society to develop a transportation landscape that is one with the environment ecologically and economically. eVAP’s mission is to educate the public on environmental awareness, and the economic and ecological benefits of electric vehicles through the conduct of and/or participation in promotional activities.eVAP aims to accelerate society’s conversion from using gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles and works with the government in the creation and implementation of legislation that will support and encourage the use of electric vehicles.

About NanoMalaysia

NanoMalaysia Berhad was incorporated in 2011 as a company limited by guarantee (CLBG) under the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) to act as a business entity entrusted with nanotechnology commercialization activities. Some of its roles include commercialization of nanotechnology research and development, industrialization of nanotechnology, facilitation of investments in nanotechnology and human capital development in nanotechnology.

