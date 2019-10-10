AI Army Launches Groundbreaking Global AI in eCommerce Survey

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2024) – AI Army, a early stage startup in innovative AI Digital Workforce Solutions, today announced the launch of its inagural Global State of Artificial Intelligence in eCommerce Survey 2024. This comprehensive study aims to revolutionize the understanding of AI’s impact on the rapidly evolving eCommerce landscape.

The survey, set to be one of the most extensive of its kind, will delve into crucial aspects of AI adoption, including current usage trends, operational impacts, and stakeholder perceptions. By gathering data from a diverse range of eCommerce businesses worldwide, AI Army seeks to provide unparalleled insights into the transformative power of AI in online retail.

“Our goal is to equip eCommerce leaders with the knowledge they need to harness AI’s full potential,” said Joshua Haines, Co-Founder at AI Army. “This survey will be an invaluable tool for businesses looking to gain a competitive edge in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.”

Key objectives of the research include:

Benchmarking current AI adoption rates across different eCommerce segments

Evaluating AI’s impact on operational efficiency and business performance

Identifying barriers to AI implementation and areas for future innovation

Assessing market readiness for advanced AI solutions

The survey’s findings are expected to have far-reaching implications for various stakeholders, including eCommerce businesses, AI solution providers, and investors. Results will inform strategic decision-making, guide product development, and highlight emerging opportunities in the AI-eCommerce nexus.

AI Army plans to release the survey results in a comprehensive report, providing actionable insights that will shape the future of AI in eCommerce. This initiative underscores the startup’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering growth in the digital retail space.

Those interested in participating in this groundbreaking study are encouraged to visit https://globalsurvey.aiarmy.ai/PR to complete the survey and contribute to this pivotal research.

About AI Army: AI Army is a pioneering company dedicated to creating a digital workforce platform that integrates seamlessly with eCommerce operations. Founded by industry experts with extensive experience in AI, eCommerce, Technology and Marketing, our team is passionate about innovation and excellence. We understand the unique challenges faced by eCommerce businesses and are committed to providing solutions that address these needs effectively.

