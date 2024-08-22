AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at Indonesia’s Future AI Summit & Awards

JAKARTA, Aug 21, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The much-anticipated Future AI Summit & Awards 2024 – Indonesia Edition is set to take place on August 22 at the JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta. This premier event will gather industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts from across Indonesia to explore and celebrate the latest advancements in artificial intelligence.

Event Highlights:

– Keynote Speakers and Expert Panels: Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds in AI, including thought leaders and C-level executives who will share their insights on the future of AI technology and its impact on various sectors.

– AI Innovation Showcase: Leading companies such as Boomi, Deltadata Mandiri, Freshworks, Tictag, and Sambanova Systems will showcase their cutting-edge AI solutions, providing a platform for exhibitors to demonstrate their latest products and services to an audience of decision-makers and influencers.

– Awards Ceremony: The summit will culminate in the prestigious Future AI Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in AI across multiple categories, including AI Impact Leader of the Year and AI Innovative Leader of the Year.

The Future AI Summit & Awards 2024 comes at a crucial time for Indonesia and the event aligns with Indonesia’s national strategy to integrate AI technologies across various sectors, fostering economic growth and technological innovation.

This event promises to be a transformative experience for anyone invested in the future of AI.

For more information, visit www.futureaisummit.com.

About Organizer

BConnect Global is a global firm with a novel approach in organizing conferences, events, exhibitions, round-tables and awards. A platform that brings together industry game changers, seasoned entrepreneurs, new entrants and keen learners.

Media Contact – ari@bconnectglobal.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com