Airlangga Alumnus Provides Digital Journalism Inspiration

SURABAYA, INDONESIA, Aug 2, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – An alumnus of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP) of Airlangga University, Anak Agung Gde Bagus Wahyu Dhyatmika is inspiring others through digital journalism, according to a statement from the university on Thursday.

Wahyu, the CEO of Tempo Digital, is also active in the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI), which promotes press freedom and journalist welfare.

In 1997-1998, the era of the student movement, Wahyu was active as a campus journalist. “So that was one of the experiences that finally forged my journalistic skills,” he said in the statement. “It happened to match what I learned in the lecture room.”

After graduating from university, he began his journey as a journalist in Jakarta in 2002. As a field reporter, he had to move quickly and dynamically, covering news from various locations such as government offices, courts, police stations, as well as the Parliament.

“It was an unforgettable experience when I could write 10 to 15 news stories a day on various topics,” he said. “At that time, it was not difficult because all the sources were in one place, so there was no need to go around. I was walking a little, meeting parliament members, and there was a lot of news.”

In 2004, Wahyu continued his education at the University of Westminster, majoring in International Journalism and Media. After completing his studies, he returned to Tempo and tried to transform the world of digital media.

He moved up the ranks of Tempo until he was finally entrusted with the post of CEO. Committed to maintaining Tempo’s independence and journalistic integrity, he began to develop Tempo as one of the early pioneers of digital media in Indonesia.

“One of the characteristics of digital media is that the public is interactive. We can no longer just be one-way. The public must be involved, the public must be active, there must be engagement, and the editorial team must involve readers,” said Wahyu.

Wahyu has been active in developing educational innovations through the YouTube channel Kok Bisa. He has also developed Tempo Witness, an innovative platform for empowering local or marginalized communities that collaborates with various community projects such as Internews’ Earth Journalism Network, Hivos, and the WWF.

With this success, as an alumnus, Wahyu said he hopes that Airlangga University will continue to be a pioneer and symbol of openness. He wants to see Unair graduates spread across various sectors, becoming agents of change in every field they are engaged in.

“Continue to be a fun, inclusive, open, non-dogmatic place to learn. The best campus is one that gives its students the opportunity to learn and make mistakes,” he added.

