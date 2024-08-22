ALAFIA Unveils AIVAS Interactive Supercomputer, an All-in-One Interactive High-Performance Personal Supercomputer for Artificial Intelligence Software Applications in Healthcare

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alafia Ai, Inc. (“ALAFIA”), announces the general availability of AIVAS, an all-in-one interactive high-performance personal supercomputer designed to revolutionize the development and deployment of critical artificial intelligence (AI) software applications in healthcare. AIVAS accelerates in-silico experiments and bioinformatics pipeline development by multiple orders magnitude as compared to existing systems. With AIVAS, ALAFIA aims to equip bioinformaticians and healthcare professionals with powerful tools to gain pivotal insights across various medical applications ranging from genetics research, to clinical decision support systems.









A New Era in AI-Powered Healthcare with AIVAS Personal Supercomputers

The increasing complexity of applications in fields like digital pathology, neurology, genetics research, radiation oncology, and cardiac imaging demand robust computational power and efficiency. AIVAS addresses market demand by offering the highest compute density and energy efficiency for low-latency, mission-critical workflows and secured workloads. AIVAS enables next-generation high-throughput sequencing algorithms, computational mass spectrometry, and bioinformatics automation by providing the ability to use advance bioinformatics techniques in clinical environments. This provides a unique opportunity for more accurate insights and faster results when most critically needed. AIVAS enables real-time data visualization and processing of computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans for use cases ranging from cortical reconstructions to image reconstruction of positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

Meet the World’s Most Powerful All-in-One

Enthusiasm for AIVAS is uniquely pronounced in the bioinformatics software engineering community. With maximum compute, unified memory, storage, high-bandwidth network throughput, Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and Data Center grade AI accelerators, new use cases and applications are being created at an accelerated pace.

Key Features of AIVAS

High Performance: AIVAS is capable of over 1,000 trillion operations per second (TOPS), leveraging a cloud-native CPU and four NVIDIA GPUs, packing the equivalent compute capacity of two full cloud-native AI servers.

AIVAS is capable of over 1,000 trillion operations per second (TOPS), leveraging a cloud-native CPU and four NVIDIA GPUs, packing the equivalent compute capacity of two full cloud-native AI servers. Future-proof Architecture: AIVAS features 128 CPU Cores with 256 Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) advanced vector engines, 28,416 NVIDIA CUDA GPU Cores with 92 gigabytes (GBs) of GPU unified high-bandwidth memory, and 2,048 GBs (2TB) of unified system memory.

AIVAS features 128 CPU Cores with 256 Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD) advanced vector engines, 28,416 NVIDIA CUDA GPU Cores with 92 gigabytes (GBs) of GPU unified high-bandwidth memory, and 2,048 GBs (2TB) of unified system memory. Precision and Efficiency: Provides unparalleled precision, real-time data visualization, and processing with the highest energy efficiency on the market at only 700 watts.

Provides unparalleled precision, real-time data visualization, and processing with the highest energy efficiency on the market at only 700 watts. Extensive Software Support: Access to over 1,000 validated and verified software packages ranging from genomic alignment to sequence mapping.

Access to over 1,000 validated and verified software packages ranging from genomic alignment to sequence mapping. Privacy, Security and Compliance: Researchers and clinicians have full control, security and protection for data, algorithms, pipelines and applications. With regular software updates meeting the highest level of stability and robustness.

Real-World Impact

AIVAS has been met with enthusiasm and validation from early adopters, including researchers from the Stanford Medical School Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and the Acacia Clinics.

Dr. Danielle D. DeSouza, Vice-President of Research at Acacia Clinics and Research Staff at Stanford University, Department of Neurology, shared her experience, saying, “Performing cortical reconstruction with AIVAS was significantly faster than traditional computers. We reduced individual subject reconstructions from over 24 hours to under 2 hours per subject and could parallelize to perform hundreds of subjects at a time. Clinical trial cohort pre-processing that used to take weeks to months was completed in under a week.”

Transforming Healthcare with AI

AIVAS enables surgeons and medical physicists to conduct real-time reconstructions using industry-standard DICOM images and videos, including CT and MRI scans. Leveraging the parallel processing power of both CPU and GPU with a unified memory architecture, AIVAS handles large datasets efficiently and significantly boosts medical reconstruction performance.

About Alafia Ai, Inc. (“ALAFIA”)

Alafia Ai, Inc. provides a high-performance precision medicine platform designed to accelerate scientific and medical discoveries across hospitals, cancer and imaging centers, research institutions, pharmaceutical organizations, and biotechnology companies. Rooted in the belief that personalized care is fundamental to healthcare excellence, ALAFIA’s vision is to create an intelligent and adaptable healthcare ecosystem ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care.

