AlayaCare Selected as Agency Management Platform of Record by Premier Home Health Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, announced today that it has been chosen as the end-to-end Electronic Health Record (EHR) of choice by Premier Home Health Care Services, Inc., a comprehensive Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA) and home health care provider based in New York and serving clients across multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina.

Premier, which provides high-quality care to over 15,000 people under service weekly, will be migrating its legacy EHR software to AlayaCare’s modern, cloud-based home care platform. This partnership is founded on AlayaCare’s support for multiple service lines to fuel Premier’s growth across its Medicaid skilled and personal care businesses, with the caregiver experience at the heart of it all.

AlayaCare’s commitment to leveraging data and technology to optimize care delivery for caregivers and clients aligns with Premier’s focus on the employee experience. “Engaging and retaining our workforce is not just about numbers; it’s about nurturing a supportive environment where every caregiver feels valued and empowered,” said Dr. Marshalina Ramos, President and COO at Premier.

With AlayaCare as its EHR partner, Premier will be able to utilize a modern technology stack to handle scale and to drive better care coordination using best practices in Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced workflow automation capabilities, and an industry-leading open-API architecture to streamline administrative operations. AlayaCare will transform everything from intake and care plans through to compliance, scheduling, and eligibility monitoring, driving growth and improving experiences for both the care team and the client.

“At Premier Home Health Care Services, we are dedicated to continuous innovation in our care delivery,” said Dr. Ramos. “Partnering with AlayaCare represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize home-based care through advanced technology. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions and fostering ease of partnerships, we are poised to disrupt the market and set new standards in the quality and efficiency of care. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the caregiver experience and ensuring exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Premier Home Health Care Services as their EHR of choice,” said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of harnessing cutting-edge technology to revolutionize home-based care. By digitizing and modernizing care delivery, we ensure that caregivers are equipped with the tools they need to provide exceptional care, and clients receive the highest quality of care in the comfort of their homes. Together, we are not only improving operational efficiency but also transforming the very experience of care for both caregivers and clients.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

About Premier Home Health Care Services, Inc.

Premier Home Health Care Services, Inc. is a clinician-run organization and a leading provider of personalized home health care, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and families across multiple states. With a focus on compassionate care and innovation, Premier delivers tailored health care solutions that enhance patient outcomes in the comfort of their homes.

Our comprehensive care management approach ensures that each client receives coordinated and continuous care, designed to meet their unique needs and support their overall well-being. As an Article 49 Care Management organization, Premier also assists health plans, providers, and individuals in navigating the complexities of the health care system, ensuring seamless access to the necessary services and support.

Operating in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, and Connecticut, Premier fosters a family-like environment for both clients and staff, offering union representation in New York to support our team members.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3f363b-ddf3-4edd-87d8-4a83e9883f85