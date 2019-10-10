BrandPilot AI Launches New Enhanced Marketing Campaign Management App for Android and iPhone

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2024) – BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (“BrandPilot AI” or the “Company“) a leader in innovative marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new app designed to enhance campaign management and execution for marketers, brands, and influencers alike. This app offers an array of powerful features, ensuring seamless campaign management from start to finish. The BrandPilot AI App is available now on both Google Play and Apple app stores.

App Highlights:

Video Review and Feedback: Users can now streamline content approval processes with our integrated video review and feedback tool. Share, review, and provide actionable feedback on campaign videos in real time, ensuring that every piece of content aligns perfectly with brand standards and client expectations.

Influencer and Client Communications: The app features an intuitive communication platform that connects influencers, brands, and clients in one place. Facilitating smooth and efficient collaboration, this feature ensures that all stakeholders are aligned and informed at every stage of the campaign.

Seamless Campaign Execution: From contract signing to going live, our app streamlines the entire campaign execution process. Automating key workflows and integrating all necessary tools, users can manage contracts, content approvals, and launch schedules without missing a beat.

“We are thrilled to introduce this app to the market,” said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. “Our goal has always been to empower marketers and influencers with tools that make their jobs easier and more effective. This app not only enhances communication and collaboration but also ensures campaigns are executed flawlessly from start to finish.”



BrandPilot AI App

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5341/219140_4388d993d4216b15_002full.jpg

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI’s strategic plans are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally, the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

