CardioComm Solutions, Inc. Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights in Quebec for ECG Medical Devices

Deal enhances access to long term continuous ECG monitoring devices for Canadians

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 28, 2024) – CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) (“CardioComm” or the “Company“), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram (“ECG”) software and hardware solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusivity agreement for the Province of Quebec for the sale and distribution of TZ Medical Inc. (“TZM”) ECG monitoring devices used for standard and extended Holter and cardiac arrhythmia monitoring.

CardioComm has had a long-standing relationship with the hardware manufacturer, Oregon-based TZM, and is a non-exclusive distributor for TZM’s ECG monitoring medical devices in Canada and the US. Of specific interest are the TZM Trident Pro and Trident Nano devices that are integrated with CardioComm’s class-leading Global Electrocardiogram Management software (GEMSTM), which is widely licensed by North American clinics and hospitals. The addition of Quebec exclusivity will facilitate hardware tendering processes with provincial hospitals that use or are considering a license for use of GEMSTM.

CardioComm will integrate the TZM Trident Pro and Nano devices with GEMSTM Holter and GEMS Long Term Continuous Monitoring (GEMS LTCM), two new CardioComm software releases planned for 2025. CardioComm’s GEMS LTCM will be positioned to meet the growing demand for combined, 14 to 30 day, Holter and Event monitoring. The new devices will join CardioComm’s growing product lines, including the HeartCheckTM branded home ECG devices, the Body-by-GEMSTM multiple bio-signal monitoring solutions, and the GEMSTM-based products for clinics and hospitals.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions’ patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

