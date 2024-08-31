Celeb-red our Nation’s Birthday with LAC!

SINGAPORE, Aug 31, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The last few years have been tumultuous, marked by rising inflation, job market fluctuations and housing market volatilities, among other challenges. Despite these difficulties, Singaporeans have shown remarkable resilience, navigating adversity with unwavering strength and determination.

Mental resilience aside, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of maintaining our health resilience, prompting a growing emphasis on enhancing and safeguarding physical health in its aftermath. In fact, a recent Yougov survey found that three out of five residents in Singapore plan to place emphasis on their physical health as their top new year resolution in 2024.

In line with this year’s National Day theme of “Together, As One United People,” LAC (pronounced L-A-C) is dedicated to playing its part in supporting Singaporeans’ immunity and health resilience. With a wide range of speciality supplements made conveniently available to people across all walks of life, LAC aims to help individuals tide through current and future health challenges, reinforcing our collective strength, unity and well-being.

Formulated with Traditional Chinese Medicine ingredients such as Lingzhi and Cordyceps, LAC ACTIVATED® Zhi® Immunity serves as a natural booster of the immune system. These well-known ingredients help strengthen the body’s natural resilience, accelerate recovery and boost energy levels to safeguard against illnesses caused by the fatigue of daily life. Additionally, the natural energy boosters found in LAC ACTIVATED® Zhi® Immunity also help to improve focus and alertness without relying on the need for stimulants such as caffeine.

For busy individuals looking to enhance their immunity, multivitamins can be a convenient addition to daily routines. LAC Women’s Mega Multi Active and LAC Men’s Mega Multi Active are designed with essential ingredients like Zinc and Vitamin C to support immune health, making them perfect for those with demanding schedules. These supplements also cater to the different nutritional needs of men and women with calcium to combat osteoporosis in women and Branched-Chain Amino Acids to enhance exercise performance and muscle growth in men, serving as an effective and convenient all-in-one solution to help bolster the body’s natural immunity and safeguard against potential illnesses.

As the nation celebrates shared identities and resilience this National Day, it is crucial to prioritise physical health amidst current societal challenges, so as to be fully present to spend quality time with people who matter.

