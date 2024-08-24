Championing Tomorrow’s Zero-Incident Strategy: Pioneering Safety, Sustainability, and Success in Workplace Health

HO CHI MINH CITY, Aug 6, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Join us for a dynamic two-day learning experience at the ASIA HSE SUMMIT 2024 with industry leaders, policymakers, and HSE experts.


Immerse yourself in expert-led sessions that showcase the latest breakthroughs in HSE and learn how to foster a safety-first culture, implement efficient crisis response strategies, advocate for zero-harm initiatives and elevate your understanding of sustainable HSE practices that set new standards for workplace safety.

The topics of discussion will include:

  • Workplace Emergencies Crisis Management & Best Practices for managing risks
  • Workplace Violence Prevention: strategies to create safe workplace
  • Ergonomic Excellence: Tackling musculoskeletal disorders (MSDS) in the workplace
  • Smart Safety Technologies: Integration of AI, IOT, Drones for real-time Monitoring and predictive Safety management
  • Zero Harm Initiatives: Strategies on achieving mission Zero-Harm
  • PPE Innovations: Latest advancement in PPE for safety & compliance
  • Breaking bias: unconscious bias in workplace safety
  • Advancing ESG and Carbon Neutrality in Industrial operations
  • Innovative practices for reducing environmental footprints and integrating sustainability into HSE protocols
  • Practicing the Method R U OK in The Workplace and Crisis Management
This is your chance to Revolutionize Your HSE Approaches, Don’t miss out – secure your spot now and be part of the change!

REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.asiahsesummit.com/request 

WEBSITE LINK: https://www.asiahsesummit.com 

For any further inquiries, feel free to contact:
AMINA: amina@ctasia.com.my | +601161888699
MEDmedkeita@ctasia.com.my | +60182855877

