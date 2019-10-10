CodeMaker AI Recreates 90,000 Lines of Code with 91% similarity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CodeMaker AI has demonstrated the capability of its fine-tuned AI model to autonomously recreate a 90,000-line software library with 91% similarity to the original. CodeMaker AI system processed 3,251 files and generated 90,063 lines of code within just 1 hour and 42 minutes, at a total cost of $265.73. The generated artifact has been published on GitHub ( source ). Estimates based on the COCOMO model suggest that manually writing such code would take approximately 25 years.

This achievement was made possible through the development of a custom fine-tuning pipeline, enabling the AI model to be trained on an entire codebase. This allows users to fine-tune their own models, tailoring them to specific codebases, coding styles, and domain spaces.

The primary goal of this experiment was to validate the accuracy and reliability of the fine-tuned models. These models can now be applied across a range of feature sets, including automated code generation, code completion, and enhanced chat experiences, among others.

This development builds on previous experimentation conducted with smaller-scale Java codebases. Earlier efforts focused on recreating the implementation code of the open-source libraries Mockito ( source ) and JUnit ( source ).

CodeMaker AI, founded in March 2023 and based in Vancouver, BC, is a startup dedicated to providing innovative tools and automation solutions for software developers. The company’s offerings focus on streamlining the writing, testing, and documentation of source code.

