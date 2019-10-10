Crypto.ro Expands Its Reach in Latin America with the Addition of the Spanish Language

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crypto.ro, a leading information platform on the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spanish version, crypto.ro Español. This new expansion aims to provide comprehensive and up-to-date information on cryptocurrencies to Spanish-speaking audiences throughout Latin America.

The new platform offers the latest cryptocurrency news and developments in the blockchain technology world. This expansion comes at a time when Latin Americans are increasingly interested in the price of Bitcoin and are looking to learn how to invest safely in crypto assets. It is a significant step in providing the Latin American community with the essential information to make profitable investments in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto.ro Español also includes a wide variety of educational articles and guides on various topics related to cryptocurrencies. Among these resources, the cryptocurrency glossary stands out, offering clear and concise definitions to help users better understand the crypto world.

With the growing adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as widely accepted alternative assets, the need for more information and education to make informed investment decisions arises. Crypto.ro Español is committed to offering the same Bitcoin news, content, and high-quality user experience that have made Crypto.ro a trusted source in the crypto community.

Crypto.ro continues to consolidate its position as a leading international media platform in more than 4 languages on cryptocurrencies, now aiming to engage and develop the Spanish-speaking community in Latin America. “We are excited to expand and bring Crypto.ro to the Spanish-speaking world in Latin America,” said Alex Numeris, CEO of Crypto.ro. “This launch is a fundamental step in our mission to provide accessible and reliable cryptocurrency information to a broader audience.”

About Crypto.ro

Crypto.ro is a highly reputable media platform covering a wide range of topics in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. With a focus on providing accurate, timely, and insightful information, Crypto.ro has become a reference source for enthusiasts, investors, and professionals in the crypto world.

Contact Information:

Alex Numeris
CEO, NUMERIS
Email: press@numeris.co 
Website: numeris.co

