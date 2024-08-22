Data Center Xpo Announces Winners of Data50 Awards

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug 26, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Data Center Xpo is excited to announce the winners of the Data50 awards, which highlight the top technology leaders to watch in 2024. This year’s winners were chosen through a thorough process involving nominations, applications, data from our records, interviews, company websites, and other public sources.

The Data50 awardees, known for their passion and innovation, drive impact across data analytics and emerging tech. The Data Centre Xpo transforms knowledge into actionable insights, fostering connections and partnerships. This year’s event will take place on September 3-4, 2024, at Voca in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This summit is a premier venue for exploring trends, networking, and engaging in sessions on data analytics, AI, and technology advancements. Join us to collaborate and discover transformative solutions

Meet the Data50 winners:

Mohamed Abdeen, Head of Digital Services, Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Co. Muhammad Ghunaim, Head of BI & Analytics, Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company. Abdullah Rhwanjy, CITO, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets. Rafe Ismail, Datacenter Operations Senior Manager, Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority. Abdullah Abdulwasa, Chief Digital Officer, Al-Faisaliah Group. Yehia Taqsira, CIO, Alfaris Group. Saad Chammah, Head of Information Technology Department, Almabani General Contractors. Dr.Faisal AlNasser, Head of Enterprise Information Technology (EIT), Almarai. Abdullah Karabilo, Director of Strategy and Digital Transformation, Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company. Adrian Blanck, Chief Digitalization Officer, Aramco. Ali Hummadi, VP QHSSE, ARASCO. Krish Jangal, Director of IT, ARASCO. Abdullah AlOmari, Information Technology Director & CIO, ARO Drilling. Saeed Ahmed Mughal, IT Director, Al Safwa Hospital by Majesty Abdulaziz Al-Ghufaili, Chief Technology Officer, Bank Albilad. Adel Mazen Ammari, Director of IT Operations, Cenomi Centers. Faisal Alshammari, Deputy CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, Tameeni. Nawaf Alghamdi, Director of Data and Artificial Intelligence, Council Of Health Insurance. Ghulam Murtaza, Head of Information Technology, The Coca Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia. Faraz Manzoor, Head of IT & Technology, DAR Engineering. Tariq Al-Issa, Chief Information Officer, Enjaz. Ahmed Ali Larik, Head of IT Demand & Delivery and PMO, EMKAN Abbas Natto, Group Chief Information Officer, Geidea. Wael Alfattani, Director of Information Technology (CIO), General Authority for Competition. Ali AlThuwaini, Director Business Intelligence, General Authority For Statistics – GASTAT. Sivakumar Seshadri, Head of Digital, General Organization for Social Insurance. Majed Shahin, Chief Technology Officer, Global Healthcare Co. Faisal Khashouf, Regional CIO Middle East & Africa, Hitachi Energy. Nasser Alamri, Cybersecurity Executive Director (CISO), Institute of Public Administration. Majed Alangari, Head of Cloud and Infrastructure, Integrated Telecom Company(Salam) Riyadh. Abdulrahman Almazroua, Manager of Cybersecurity Operations at JHAH, John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH). Rayed Saad Altukhais, Director of Digital Excellence, King Saud Medical City. Hamad Almutairi, Head of IT and Assets, King Saud Medical City. Abdulrhman AlKhnaifer, CIO, King Saud University. Muath Aloufi, Director of Digital Transformation, King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital. Mubarak Alshahrani, Chief Information Officer, King Saud Medical City. Mohammed Shah, IT and Smart City Director, Knowledge Economic City. Jad H Abdulsalam, VP, Cybersecurity and Digitization, Maaden. Mohammad Hazazi, IT&Sports Innovation Director, Mahd Academy. Syed Mubashir Ahmed, Head of IT & Projects Mobilization, Masah Construction Company. Naif Alharbi, Head of IT, MELSA (Mitsubishi Electric Saudi LTD). Osama Almujalli, Chief Data Officer, Ministry of Economy and Planning. Yousef Hamdan Alofey, Director of the Technical Affairs Department, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing. Ahmad Mishkhas, Chief Information Security Officer,National Bank Of Bahrain. Ibrahim Al-Ammar, Chief Information Technology Officer, National Medical Care Company (NMC). Amin Aljaber, CIO, Nesma & Partners. Azwar Shah, Head of IT, Noon. Abdulrahman Alsarami, ICT Senior Director, NUPCO. Muhammad Uzair, CIO, PepsiCo. Anas Mosa, Director of Information Technology – PIF Projects, Public Investment Fund (PIF). Hala Mohammed AlSamnan, Vice President of IT Internal Audits, Riyadh Bank. Alok Srivastava, Director – IT Applications, ROSHN. Faisal Jamil, Associate Director IT & Cyber Risk, RSM Saudi Arabia. Mahmood Mubarak, Head of Technology O&M, Sahm Capital. Ali Alzahrani, Head of Cyber Security, SAMI Advanced Electronic Company. Asim Badhuralam, Director of Digital Transformation, Sanabel Alsalam for Food Manufacturing Company. Nader Alsinani, IT & Digital Services Director, Saudi Downtown Company – PIF subsidiary. Eyad Buhulaiga, Chief Data Management & Digital Strategy Officer, Saudi Electricity Company. Sayed Naser, Group IT Director, Saudi Industrial Development Company. Fahad Bin Moselekh, VP, Information Technology, Saudi National Bank. Mashari Almussaed, Digital Transformation Operations Manager, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Ahmed Docrat, Executive Director – Digital Transformation, Saudi Tourism Authority. Saleh Alharbi, CIO, Shaqra University. Sameer Joshi, IT Director, SPIMACO. Zakir Shaikh, Group Head IT Operations, Tanmiah Food Company. Omar Albilali, CIO, Tasnee. Abdulrahman Alghabban, Director of Infrastructure & Data Center Operations, Tawuniya Riyadh. Abdullah Al-Zahrani, Director of Personal Data Protection, Tawuniya Riyadh. Eng.Syed Kareemuddin, Head of IT Infrastructure,Network & Security, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia. Saud Alabdulaziz, Head Of Information Technology, The Financial Academy. Mohamed Fathy Zeineldin, Head of Enterprise Architecture and Data Governance, The Saudi Investment Bank. Shahzad Sultan, Director of Information Technology, U.S. Renal Care Riyadh. Abdullah Biary, Chief Information Security Officer, United Cooperative Assurance. Irfan Ul Haq, Director of Information Technology,Warehousing & Logistics Services Co LSC.

Don’t miss the chance to connect and learn from the winners of the Data50 awards. This is an excellent opportunity for those eager to stay at the forefront, explore the possibilities of data analytics, or investigate the future of emerging technologies. The Data Center Xpo provides a unique platform to engage with leading experts in technology.

