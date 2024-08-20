DreamFolks Expands its Footprint into the Southeast Asian Market

SINGAPORE, Aug 20, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – DreamFolks, India’s largest airport services aggregator, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the Southeast Asian market. This milestone marks a significant step in DreamFolks’ mission to redefine travel experiences on a global scale.

Over the past 12 years, DreamFolks has revolutionized the airport services industry in India by offering a comprehensive suite of premium services through its proprietary technology platform. The company dominates the Indian domestic lounge access market for debit and credit card programs, boasting an impressive 90% market share and partnerships with most major banks and card networks in the country. The Company went public in September’22 with listings on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

DreamFolks’ success stems from its cutting-edge in-house technology, which empowers banks and card networks to significantly enhance their card value propositions. This technology helps boost sales, drives loyalty and optimizes cost for these financial institutions. This tech-driven approach has been key to DreamFolks’ success in India and will continue to fuel its expansion into other geographies.

The company’s global footprint now extends to over 3000 touchpoints across more than 100 countries and 500+ cities, serving millions of travellers annually. This extensive network positions DreamFolks uniquely to offer unparalleled service to its clients and their customers in the new markets.

Building on its success in the Indian market, DreamFolks is now poised to bring its innovative service aggregation model to the Southeast Asian market with services like airport and railway lounges, e-SIM: travel SIM cards, meet and assist services, airport transfers, golf privileges and more to their customers.

As part of this expansion, DreamFolks has established a regional office in Singapore, demonstrating its commitment to the market. The company has also bolstered its leadership team by on-boarding, Adib Kangda, Senior Vice President – International Markets, a seasoned professional with extensive knowledge of the local market dynamics.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director of DreamFolks, commented on the expansion and said, “Our expansion into Southeast Asia marks a significant milestone in DreamFolks’ journey. We’re not just entering new markets; we’re bringing our vision of seamless, technology-driven travel experiences to one of the world’s most dynamic regions. This area represents immense opportunities for growth and innovation in the travel sector. With our proven track record in India, we’re confident that our unique service aggregation model will resonate strongly with banks, card networks and enterprises across the region. By entering the Southeast Asian market, we will introduce market-first card innovations, and significantly save costs for our clients. Our focus is on delivering tangible benefits for our clients, ensuring they experience enhanced value and efficiency.”

This expansion is expected to benefit both clients and travellers in the region. By offering its advanced technology solutions, DreamFolks aims to help banks, card networks and enterprises optimise their offerings, enhance customer loyalty, and streamline operations. For travellers, this means access to a broader range of premium services and a more seamless travel experience. This expansion not only marks a new chapter in DreamFolks’ journey but also promises to elevate the standards of travel services across the region.

About DreamFolks

DreamFolks is a leading travel & lifestyle services aggregator and provides an in-house technology platform that allows its clients such as Banks, Card Networks, Airlines, OTAs, and Enterprises to create custom offerings for their end consumers.

